Kaiju No. 8: Who Is Gen Narumi? Character Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Kaiju No. 8

The finale of Kaiju No. 8 saw an epic battle between the Defence Force and a berserker Kajiu No. 8. As Kafka manages to regain control of his kaiju body by blasting his kaiju core, he passes out on the floor and at that moment a masked figure jumps in and holds his rather large blade over him. Shinomiya orders him to put his weapon down and who seems to know this masked figure?

Yes, it indeed was Gen Narumi, the seventh captain of the First Division of the Defense Force. Manga readers know that Gen Narumi is the strongest anti-Kaiju combatant in all of Japan. The series is based on the manga ‘Kaiju No. 8’ written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto. As of June 2024, the manga has over 14 million copies in circulation.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gen Narumi in Kaiju No. 8

Who is Gen Narumi?

Gen Narumi will be one of the protagonists in the upcoming sequel of Kaiju No. 8. Despite appearing all tough, Gen is rather lazy and has a childish personality. He seems to care more about his social media followers and video games, but that demeanor quickly changes once he is on the battlefield.

Even though he is known as Japan’s strongest anti-Kajiu combatant, he does not get along with his subordinates. Gen has a strong rivalry with the Third Division, much like most members of the First Division. He often has verbal arguments with the Third Division vice-captain, Soshiro Hoshina in the manga.

Director General, Isao Shinoyima acted as a mentor to Gen. He recognized Gen’s skills would surpass his own and trained him non-stop. Even before joining the Defense Force, Gen had the unique ability to draw out power from Kaiju tissue and weaponize it.

Gen Narumi’s Special Abilities

There’s a reason why he is Japan’s strongest anti-Kaiju combatant. His maximum unleashed combat power in a normal Defense Force combat suit is 98%. Gen also has incredible physical strength, combined with Immense Speed and Reflexes. Some of his abilities include

Bayonet Mastery

Fans saw how big Gen's Bayonet was, and he seemed to wield it pretty easily.

Fans saw how big Gen’s Bayonet was, and he seemed to wield it pretty easily. Martial Arts Master

Having trained under Isao Shinomiya, he is skilled in hand-to-hand combat, swordsmanship, and sharpshooting.

Having trained under Isao Shinomiya, he is skilled in hand-to-hand combat, swordsmanship, and sharpshooting. RT-0001

In the manga, Gen managed to evolve his weapon and make it capable of perceiving every movement in the terrain through the eyes of his Numbers 1 Weapon combat suit.

Apart from this, Gen also has excellent leadership skills on the battlefield which explains his status as the Captain. Despite being lazy, the Defense Force can count on Gen when they need him the most.

Gen Narumi is also a very intelligent individual, receiving high academic scores in school and the Defense Force. Though he just made his first appearance in Kaiju No. 8, Gen Narumi will be pivotal in the progress of the series.

