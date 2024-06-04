Kaiju No. 8: Who Is Mina Ashiro? Character Explored

The world of anime is filled with badass and powerful women, and Mina Ashiro from Kaiju No. 8 is definitely one of them. She is the childhood friend of Kafka Hibino as well as the Captain of Defence Force’s Third Division and one of the youngest people ever to earn the title.

Throughout the manga and now the anime, we see Mina Ashiro’s character change as she becomes even stronger. But there is more to her past and personality than what meets the eye. Read this article to learn everything about Mina Ashiro.

Mina Ashiro’s childhood and her relationship with Kafka Hibino

As a child, Mina and Kafka were great friends and Mina looked up to the older boy as he always came to check on her during Kaiju attacks. The both of them promised each other that they would join the Defence Force when they grew up and Kafka would be the captain with Mina as his Vice-captain. However, even though Mina was able to fly through the entrance exam due to her exceptional talent, Kafka could not make it past the second round.

Throughout the years, Mina worked extremely hard to keep up her end of the deal and rose through the ranks of the Defence Force really fast. She was made captain of the Third Division due to her exceptional talent even though she still had trouble handling small and fast-moving Kaiju. But she was always disappointed and angry that Kafka did not hold up his end of the promise. Even though she is immensely successful, Mina always feels lonely due to Kafka not being by her side, and it seems that her only companion is her pet tiger named Bakko.

Despite having a really stoic personality, those who are close to Mina can sense her happiness when Kafka finally joins the Defence Force as a cadet. Even though they are not in the same division, she takes time out to talk to him. Even when she learns that Kafka is now part-kaiju, she does not care and is just glad to have him in the force. This shows us how important Kafka Hibino is to Mina and how much she wants to battle alongside him. Their latest meeting showed us that they are really looking forward to working with each other again.

Mina is a fearsome leader and soldier

All throughout Naoya Matsumoto’s manga, Mina Ashiro is one of the strongest characters and soldiers. Even as a rookie, she was extremely powerful and got one of the highest Released Combat Power percentages from her Izumo Tech Suit. She was even praised by Director General Isao Shinomiya who thought she was The Missing Link which could give humans an upper hand against the kaiju. Despite having some trouble handling smaller and faster kaiju, Mina is one of the strongest people in the whole Defence Force.

Mina is a prodigal talent who received the position of Division Captain at a very young age. At just 27, she has multiple Special Weapons and leads her own squad with Soshiro Hoshina as her second-in-command. She chose Hoshina to be her vice-captain as his unique fighting style allowed him to kill smaller and faster kaiju better than her. Her pet tiger Bakko and Mina often go on kaiju-hunting missions together.

Mina is undoubtedly one of the most beloved characters in the whole series as many new recruits and officers are absolutely awed by her strength and skills. Many male recruits joined the Defence Force because they were either impressed by seeing her on TV or were saved by her from kaiju. Despite her training and preparation for the upcoming kaiju storm, she still meets Kafka from time to time to check on him and worries about his wellbeing. Even though she is stoic and hides her emotions pretty well, it is easy to see that she has a soft spot for Kafka and does not want him to take on more than he can handle. She is also a ferocious yet protective leader who leads her team well and helps them whenever necessary. Even though she felt quite lonely for some time as the prodigal talent, now that Kafka is back, their relationship is healing again, which is wonderful to see. Mina Ashiro is a compelling and complex character who is a very important part of Kaiju No. 8.

