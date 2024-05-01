Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits Season 2: Renewed For Fall 2025 Premiere

After making the fans wait for six years, the makers of Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits have finally come out with an update on the second season, Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits Season 2. Not only has the season been renewed, but the series also has a release window for itself. Without any further ado, here is all you need to know about the announcement.

Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits Season 2: Official announcement

It was through the official Twitter, now X, account of the anime that the series was renewed with a second season. Along with the announcement, the makers also confirmed that Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits Season 2 will premiere in the Fall Slate of 2025. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come.

Is there any more update?

Apart from the renewal status and the premiere window, the makers have not updated the fans with any more details. It is expected that the cast and staff updates will be revealed as the second season nears its release. In addition to this, no trailer or poster update was added to this announcement.

More about Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits

Better known as Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi, the Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits series is an original romantic comedy light novel by Midori Yuma. The text first came out in 2015 and has 12 volumes so far. The manga adaptation came out in 2016. Later in 2018, the first anime season of the series was launched. Studio Gonzo produced the series.

The original anime has 26 episodes in total. So, Kakuriyo Bed & Breakfast for Spirits tells the story of Aoi Tsubaki. The catch about this high schooler protagonist is that she has inherited the ability to see Ayakashi. This trait came directly from her late grandfather. This ability enabled her to spot an Ayakashi who was sitting next to her and was hungry as well.

And thus, the complex story of Aoi getting kidnapped and entering a new world begins. The second season is expected to explore more of her adventures and shenanigans.

*The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.