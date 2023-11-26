Kengan Omega Chapter 238: Release date, where to read, recap and more

What was once considered the strongest of the Fangs has fallen down in the latest chapter of Kengan Omega. And now, in line with a final release date for the week is Kengan Omega chapter 238. This chapter shall take a look at what The Devil Lance, Kuroki Gensai, brings to the table. Here is what we know about the next outing so far.

Kengan Omega Chapter 238: Release date and where to read

The final release date of Kengan Omega Chapter 238 will be November 29, 2023. The raw scans come out on Wednesdays. The following day, the translations of the chapter also came out. The manga publishes the English version on the official pages of Comikey. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the upcoming chapter of Kengan Omega, the tension between Shen Wulong and Kuroki Gensai escalates as they prepare for a fierce confrontation at the Bilton Hotel. The atmosphere is charged with anticipation, and fans eagerly await the clash between Wulong's pragmatic fighting style and Gensai's enigmatic prowess.

The Bilton Hotel transforms into a battleground, setting the stage for a pivotal moment that could reshape the power dynamics within the Kengan Association. As the intense battle unfolds, the fallout from the recent defeats of the two Fangs of Metsudo reverberates at Katahara Metsudo's mansion. The remaining

Fangs grapple with the realization of their potential powerlessness, casting a shadow over the gathering. Simultaneously, discussions among the Yamashita Corporation officials regarding the recent deaths and the mysterious 'Connector' reached a critical point.

Captivated by the world of Action? Participate in Pinkvilla's Fanime Awards 2023 and vote for your favorite shows, characters, scenes, and more! VOTE NOW:

Pinkvilla announces Fanime Awards - First Ever Anime Awards in India with 15 dazzling categories; Deets INSIDE

Kengan Omega Chapter 238: Previous chapter recap

The title of Kengan Omega Chapter 237 was 'Hopeless.' This chapter started with Shen Wulong meeting with Fu Zhan who had come there in a chopper. In the next act itself, Wulong proved that he had no time for nonsense. In the middle of the road, he set the record straight by hitting a biker and thanking him for showing hostility to Narushima Joji.

The chapter then shifts to the next day where we see that Katahara Metsudo's mansion isoccupied with guests. Takayama Minoru was shocked to hear that two Fangs of Metsudo were defeated with a single blow. Here, the third and the fourth Fangs were only hoping that they were around to help their master.

Advertisement

But inside, they all knew that they would also be hopeless in the fight if when the time came. In the last act of the chapter, people at the Yamashita Corporation were discussing initiating a meeting with the government officials to discuss the recent deaths. Even as they knew that the 'Connector' was in Tokyo, they could not sanction an attack to catch him. The chapter came to an end with the entry of Kuroki Gensai, 'The Devil Lance,' who had come to challenge Wulong for a fight in the Bilton Hotel.

Advertisement

And this is where intense action will commence for the story. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this space as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.