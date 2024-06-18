Kengan Omega Chapter 266: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Sakigake Hiraku and Justin Kitagawa’s match in the Real Championship has proven to be an intense and unpredictable one, and fans cannot wait for Kengan Omega Chapter 266 for more. Don’t miss the chapter as it drops, and find out the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Kengan Omega Chapter 266: release date and where to read

Kengan Omega Chapter 266 will be released on Thursday, June 19, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST, following the manga's weekly release schedule. Fans should keep in mind that due to the potential time zone differences, the exact release time may vary.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 266, head over to Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platforms for the latest manga releases. While some platforms may require subscription fees, they offer top-notch translations and timely updates, ensuring an immersive reading experience for eager fans.

Expected plot of Kengan Omega Chapter 266

In Kengan Omega Chapter 266, fans can expect the intense battle between Sakigake Hiraku and Justin Kitagawa to escalate further. Justin will likely recover from the Scorpion Kick and adapt his strategy to counter Sakigake's unpredictable techniques. Both fighters will push their limits, making use of their unique martial arts styles.

With Sakigake's background and sudden attacks, we may see Justin lose the match while unable to react. The fight promises to be an exhilarating display of skill nonetheless. Meanwhile, the audience, including Yamashita Kazuo and Akiyama Kaede, will continue to be on the edge of their seats in Kengan Omega Chapter 266.

Kengan Omega Chapter 265 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 265 is titled Dance of the Scorpion. The chapter begins with a flashback two months ago, during a title match for the Ise Dragons. The match features the then-champion Oka Kenshin against The Bounty Hunter, Sakigake Hiraku. The narrator then provides a detailed background on Sakigake.

Sakigake is introduced as the lovechild of Umeya Rikigoro, the don of the Boyu Group, one of Japan's three great crime syndicates. Spoiled during childhood, Sakigake began learning traditional karate at age five, quickly displaying his tremendous talent. Known as the Wonder Child of Tokai, he won several tournaments before transitioning to the underground fighting scene at age 23.

During the title match against Oka, Sakigake appears overpowered as Oka delivers blow after blow in Kengan Omega Chapter 265. However, in a surprising turn, Sakigake suddenly strikes Oka in the neck, causing Oka to collapse and making Sakigake the new champion.

Back in the present, Sakigake taunts Justin Kitagawa, expressing his disdain for full-contact karate. He criticizes its lack of elegance while also dismissing classical karate as barbaric. Justin responds humorously, advocating for respecting diverse values.

As the fight continues, Justin attempts to close the distance, but Sakigake's speed overwhelms him. Sakigake lands a swift punch to Justin's face, knocking him back despite Justin's greater weight. Justin counters with a wrestler's tackle, catching Sakigake and gaining the upper hand momentarily in Kengan Omega Chapter 265.

Observing from the audience, Yamashita Kazuo also believes Justin has the advantage. Justin manages to turn over and release himself from the hold. Kengan Omega Chapter 265 ends as he is about to grab Sakigake again when Sakigake executes a swift Scorpion Kick, striking Justin's head.

