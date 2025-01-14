Kengan Omega Chapter 291: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
The showdown between Shen Luo-han and the Connector has begun, so don’t miss Kengan Omega Chapter 291 to find out what happens next. Get the recap, release date and more here.
The chapter titled ‘The Consecutor’ saw Sekibayashi Jun challenge Tokita Ohma in a fierce practice match. Jun initiated with powerful backhand chops, which Ohma skillfully dispersed. Jun then transitioned to open-palm strikes before Ohma countered with a face punch.
Jun retaliated with a crushing downward chop, pinning Ohma briefly. Despite Jun grabbing him, Ohma uses the Niko Style’s Weeping Willow to deliver a decisive kick to Jun’s back. After an exhausting battle, both fighters end in a stalemate.
The chapter then saw Xia Yan and Shen Wulong meet Shen Luo-han, who demanded Wulong’s ‘memories.’ Kengan Omega Chapter 291 will likely expand on this encounter between Shen Wulong, Shen Luo-han, and Xia Yan. Luo-han could pressure Wulong to relinquish this power tied to the Connector title, possibly hinting at a scheme involving Tokita Niko.
Wulong’s response may reveal his hidden plans or intentions regarding the title’s secrets. Meanwhile, updates on the preparations for the upcoming Kengan match may also be seen. This may include Kanoh Agito refining his hybrid techniques, Kaolan Wongsawat perfecting his Foresight Killer, or Rolon Donaire honing his counterattacks.
Arashiyama Jurota could also be seen focusing on strengthening his grappling skills for his next challenge. Kengan Omega Chapter 291 will hit the shelves on Thursday, January 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, following the manga's weekly release schedule.
To dive into Kengan Omega Chapter 291, fans can head over to Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platforms for the latest manga releases. While these platforms may require subscription fees, they offer top-notch translations and timely updates.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.