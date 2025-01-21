Kengan Omega Chapter 292: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
With the protagonists left with only six months to prepare for the upcoming Kengan match, don’t miss Kengan Omega Chapter 292 to find out what happens next! Get the release details and more here.
The last chapter saw the meeting between Shen Luo-han, Xia Yan and Shen Wulong continue, where Luo-han demanded Wulong hand over his memories. He stated that he would use them to grow strong enough to challenge him.
Wulong agrees to provide only martial arts memories, which are stored in a Worm lab in Hong Kong. Xia Yan and Wulong later discuss Luo-han’s distinct DNA, which is unlike Wulong and ‘The Tiger.’ Meanwhile, Narushima Koga and Gaoh Ryuki headed back to Tokyo, with six months remaining until the Kengan match.
Kengan Omega Chapter 292 could focus on Shen Luo-han infiltrating the Worm laboratory in Hong Kong, acquiring Wulong’s martial arts memories, potentially elevating his skills to an unprecedented level. More about his plans with Tokita Niko may also be revealed.
Simultaneously, the chapter could show brief glimpses of Koga and Ryuki returning to Tokyo, updating fans on their progress. Meanwhile, Yamashita Kazuo will likely be seen coordinating the final logistics for the competition alongside Nogi Hideki.
Kengan Omega Chapter 292 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, as confirmed by Comikey and following the manga's weekly release pattern. International fans can expect the chapter to be available around the same time, adjusted for their time zones.
To read Kengan Omega Chapter 292, readers can make use of Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday or the Comikey website, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga releases. While some platforms may require a subscription fee, they offer readers access to high-quality translations and regular updates on the latest chapters.
For more updates from the Kengan Omega manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.