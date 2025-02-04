Kengan Omega Chapter 294: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Kengan Omega Chapter 294 will continue Ohma’s fiery spars against formidable fighters such as Toa Mudo and Liu Dongcheng, so don’t miss it! Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Kengan Omega chapter, titled The Fiery Five Fights, continued with Tokita Ohma meeting with Toa Mudo, Tokuno'o Tokumichi, Kureishi Mitsuyo, Narushima Joji, and Liu Dongcheng. Kureishi, who was not initially called by Ohma, was present to mediate the sparring. The matches were set for three-minute rounds with minimally dangerous techniques.
Toa Mudo stepped up first but hesitated to attack, observing Ohma. When he finally made a move, Ohma quickly dodged before redirecting his kick and flipping him onto the ground. As Toa slowly rose, Ohma acknowledged his strength and asked him to continue fighting.
Kengan Omega Chapter 294 will likely continue with Tokita Ohma and Toa Mudo’s sparring match, showing more of Ohma’s refined Niko Style techniques. Toa, realizing Ohma’s improved evasiveness and counters, may decide to use the Mudo Family Secret Technique to break through.
As the fight’s intensity rises, Toa could attempt a powerful throw or strike, forcing Ohma to adapt. Just as Toa prepares to unleash his full strength, the three-minute timer may run out, signaling the end of his round. The chapter might conclude with the next fighter stepping in, ready to test Ohma.
In line with the manga’s regular weekly release schedule, Kengan Omega Chapter 293 is set to drop on Thursday, February 6, 2024, at 12 pm JST, as confirmed by Comikey. For international readers, this usually translates to a release on February 5, 2024, depending on their time zone.
To read Kengan Omega Chapter 293 and keep up with the series, fans can visit Comikey or Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga releases. Although there may be subscription fees, these platforms provide high-quality translations and timely updates on the latest chapters.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.