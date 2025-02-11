Kengan Omega Chapter 295: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kengan Omega chapter opened with Tokita Ohma and Toa Mudo locked in a grapple before Kureishi Mitsuyo announced the end of the round. Liu Dongcheng stepped in, noting Toa’s exhaustion despite taking no damage. Liu began the fight aggressively, landing three Fa Jin strikes on Ohma’s chest, knocking him down.

Ohma quickly recovered and countered with his own Fa Jin, sending Liu backwards. As Liu attacked again, Ohma matched his fighting style, overwhelming him. Meanwhile, Kure Fusui introduced Kure clan members to Narushima Koga and Gaoh Ryuki, warning them about the harsh training ahead.

Kengan Omega Chapter 295 will likely see Gaoh Ryuki and Narushima Koga begin the Kure Clan’s ‘Spartan training course,’ perhaps facing multiple clan members in a grueling series of battles. This may be done in order for the two to learn the Kure Clan Traditions, known to be able to counter any move.

Fusui may oversee their progress while assessing their ability to adapt. Meanwhile, back at the sparring matches, Ohma will continue his spars, possibly against Tokuno'o Tokumichi next. The chapter could alternate between these intense training sessions and Ohma’s ongoing test against skilled opponents.

Kengan Omega Chapter 295 will follow the manga’s usual weekly release schedule and is confirmed to be available on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, as stated by Comikey. Fans outside Japan can expect the chapter to be released at the corresponding local time.

To access Kengan Omega Chapter 295, readers can visit the official platforms, Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday or Comikey. Although these services may require a subscription, they provide high-quality translations and consistent updates on new chapters, ensuring an optimal reading experience for fans worldwide.

