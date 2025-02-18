Kengan Omega Chapter 296: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kengan Omega chapter began in the Kure Clan's Tokyo Base, where Kure Hollis explained the training to Gaoh Ryuki and Narushima Koga. Since the Kure Clan had no fighters for the Kengan match, they would help Ryuki and Koga improve by attacking them at random times over 24 hours.

The training started immediately, with Kure Karura launching an attack. Meanwhile, Liu Dongcheng struggled against Ohma before the timer ran out. Kureishi Mitsuyo took over as Ohma’s next opponent, quickly putting him in an armlock.

Ohma then used the Niko Style Adamantine Kata: Indestructible. Given the circumstances, Ohma will likely break free from Kureishi Mitsuyo’s armlock in Kengan Omega Chapter 296, before countering with a series of precise strikes. The fight may remain close at first, though Ohma could gradually overwhelm Mitsuyo by adapting to his techniques.

Meanwhile, Gaoh Ryuki and Narushima Koga will continue the Kure Clan’s brutal 24-hour training, fending off relentless attacks from skilled clan members. As they push through their exhaustion, they may start to grasp some of the Kure Clan’s unique techniques, bringing them closer to understanding the fighting style that is said to counter any move.

Kengan Omega Chapter 296 will adhere to the manga’s regular weekly release schedule, set to be available on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, as confirmed by Comikey. International readers can access the chapter according to their respective local time zones.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 296, fans can visit official platforms such as Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday or Comikey. While these services may require a subscription, they offer high-quality translations and reliable updates, providing readers worldwide with an excellent and consistent reading experience.

