Kengan Omega Chapter 297: Tokita Ohma Vs. Kureishi Mitsuyo; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kengan Omega chapter saw Tokita Ohma and Kureishi Mitsuyo continue their sparring match, with Kureishi maintaining his grip on Ohma’s arm. Ohma uses the Adamantine Kata: Indestructible to resist but is thrown off balance when Kureishi suddenly releases him. The two exchange attacks and Kureishi traps Ohma in a chokehold.

Ohma counters using the Adamantine Kata: Iron Fingers, forcing Kureishi to let go before landing a powerful kick. Ohma then overwhelms him with Swimming Swallow. Kureishi briefly regains control, nearly breaking Ohma’s wrists, but Ohma counters. The chapter ends as Kureishi finally decides to stop holding back.

Kengan Omega Chapter 297 will likely continue Ohma and Kureishi Mitsuyo’s fight as Kureishi fully commits to “stop playing coy.” This may lead to him using his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and mixed martial arts techniques. He will likely attempt takedowns and submissions, forcing Ohma to rely on the Niko Style’s defensive and counter techniques.

Despite Kureishi’s skill, the sparring session may conclude before either fighter can claim victory. Meanwhile, Goah Ryuki and Narushima Koga will remain engaged in the Kure Clan’s intense training, facing relentless attacks from multiple clan members. As they endure, they may start to grasp the mechanics behind the Kure Family’s signature techniques.

Advertisement

As confirmed by Comikey, Kengan Omega Chapter 297 will be released on Wednesday, February 27, 2024, at 12:00 pm JST. Fans worldwide expect the chapter to be released on December 10, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT, adjusted to their respective time zones.

The series has 27 volumes out so far and follows a weekly release schedule. Kengan Omega Chapter 297 can be found in Shogakukan's Ura Sunday, or accessed on Comikey, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga. While Comikey requires a subscription, it offers premium translations and regular updates on the latest chapters.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the Kengan Omega manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.