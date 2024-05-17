Kill La Kill Anime: Creator Shares Why Fanservice Is Important in Anime Nowadays

Studio Trigger's Kill la Kill anime series creators argue that the show's fanservice is crucial for humanity's fate, arguing that it is an essential component of both the medium and the show itself.

Kill la Kill is an anime television series that premiered in Japan between October 3, 2013 to March 27, 2014 and ran for 24 episodes, with a 25th OVA episode released in September 3, 2014. The series is Studio Trigger's first original television anime project, directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, both of whom had previously worked together on Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, and with character designs by Sushio.

Kill la Kill creators speaks on why fanservice in anime is necessary

In an interview with Febri, a Japanese outlet, Kill la Kill writer Kazuki Nakashima and director Hiroyuki Imaishi joked that bathtub peeking scenes were probably off-limits these days except for a good reason, like a character's life being at stake. Nakashima also outlined his view on fanservice somewhat more seriously.

Nakashima said, "We're making a commercial work, so we want the audience to see it. I don't care if they say, 'I don't get it,' but I don't want them to feel unnecessarily uncomfortable. On the other hand, if we make the work completely sterile, people's immunity will be weakened, and they will all die. Therefore, there is a way of thinking that we should dare to take on the stigma and transmit harmful things to the public."

As Imaishi and Nakashima laughed, the latter continued, "We do it with the high aspiration that 'this is necessary for the immunity of human beings.' We'll never be appreciated for it, but we're willing to go out in disgrace for the sake of humanity. There is a way to do it with that kind of feeling (laughs)." Imaishi added, "Be that as it may, I don't want to perish if I can help it."

Kill la Kill was the first televised anime series by Studio Trigger and one of the most popular anime of the last decade, ranking 55th out of over 20,000 anime on MyAnimeList.

The anime represented the beginning of a slew of original works, with Trigger now well-known for maintaining a consistent aesthetic of loose, dynamic art across all its anime. Their titles include the popular Darling in the Franxxx, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Kiznaiver, Little Witch Academia and the currently airing Delicious in Dungeon on Netflix.

A brief about Kill la Kill

Kill la Kill is set at Honnōji Academy, which is high school in Tokyo Bay that is dominated by its fearsome student council, led by Satsuki Kiryūin. The council members wear special uniforms called Goku Uniforms that grant them superhuman abilities, which they use to oppress the rest of the school's students and staff.

Ryūko Matoi, a student wielding half a scissor-shaped longsword, transfers to Honnōji Academy in search of the owner of the other half of the scissor blade, the person who killed her father. Defeated by the council after interrogating Satsuki over the killer's identity and whereabouts, Ryūko comes across a sentient sailor uniform she names Senketsu, who puts himself on Ryūko.

Using Senketsu's special abilities, Ryūko stands up against Satsuki and her henchmen, the Elite Four to liberate Honnōji Academy from their iron grip and find out the truth behind her father's murder.

Kill la Kill streams on Crunchyroll, which describes the series:

"After 6 years since their collaboration on the ground-breaking anime series, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima are back to shock the world! Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant schoolgirl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father’s death—the 'woman with the scissor blade.' The journey has led Ryuko to Honnouji Academy."

