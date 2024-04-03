Kimi ni Todoke Season 3: New Teaser Visual OUT; Release Details, Cast & More To Know

Fans who had been waiting for the third season of Kimi Ni Todoke on Netflix are served with one of the most important updates on the installment. This week, Netflix took to its official pages to confirm the release window for Kimi ni Todoke Season 3. With this, cast updates and other details are also out in the public domain. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about it.

Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3: Teaser Visual OUT

The trailer for the third season was released on the official pages of Netflix, sharing updates on what fans can expect from the series ahead. With this, the synopsis of the series was also mentioned in the description box. The idea of the show is that Sawako Kuronuma is one such perfect heroine, who shall be in trouble in the new outing.

However, it turns out that everyone calls her Sadako for unknown reasons. As time passes, the mystery behind this name and the horror movie project that she works on tends to unfold in the series. You can check out the series' trailer right here:

Cast and Staff Updates

As updated by Netflix, the list of cast members in the series includes the following:

• Mamiko Noto as Sawako

• Daisuke Namikawa

• Miyuki Sawashiro as Ayane Yano

• Yuuko Sanpei as Chizuru Yoshida

• Yuuichi Nakamura as Ryu Sanada

• Mamoru Miyano as Kento Miura

• Yuuki Ono as Kazuichi Arai

• Aya Hirano as Ume Kurumizawa

In addition to this, the staff members of the series will be the following, working on the newest season:

• Director: Kenichi Matsuzawa (Noblesse Awakening)

• Series composer: Tomoko Konparu (Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You)

• Character designer: Keiko Oota (Tokyo Revengers co-character designer)

• Character designer: Yuka Shibata (Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You)

• Scriptwriter: Konparu

• Scriptwriter: Michiko Yokote (Tsurune)

• Chief animation director: Izumi Seguchi (Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 15 storyboard artist and co-director)

• Chief animation director: Yuriko Nagaya (Fafnir Exodus Episode 11, 18, and 20 co-chief character animation director)

• Main animator: Kenji Irie (The Prince of Tennis Another Story: Kako to Mirai no Message)

• Color designer: Emiko Ueno (Aoashi)

• Art director: Bamboo’s Yuusuke Takeda (Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You, Vinland Saga)

• Compositing director: Kouji Tanaka (Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You, The Concierge)

• Music composer: S.E.N.S. Project (Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You)

• Animation Production: Production I.G

At last, the release update for Kimi Ni Todoke Season 3 is set to come to Netflix in August 2024. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as it comes. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime updates like this.

