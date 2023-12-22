Kingdom Chapter 783: Shibashou's attack on Ousen's army plays out; all we know so far

Ousen's army was in grave trouble in the last outing. Shibhashou's army of thirty thousand soldiers was here to take down the enemies. Readers could rather look at a strategic masterpiece coming from Ousen; or this army would fall down once and for all. Here is what we know about Kingdom Chapter 783 so far.

Kingdom Chapter 783: Potential release date and where to read

The anticipated release date of Kingdom Chapter 783 would be December 28, 2023. All the chapters of the manga release in the Weekly Young Jump by Shueisha. After this, it comes out on the internet. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

Anticipating the impending clash with Shibhashou, Ousen's army might devise a calculated approach, potentially exploiting weaknesses in the giant's formation or utilizing unconventional tactics. The chapter could unfold with Ousen's men showcasing their resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity, as they strive to not only survive but also turn the tide of the battle.

As the soldiers on both sides engage in a high-stakes confrontation, the strategic decisions made by Ousen could play a pivotal role in determining the course of the conflict. The chapter might conclude with a cliffhanger, leaving readers on the edge of their seats, eager to discover the outcome of Ousen's calculated maneuvers and the fate of the characters in the midst of this intense battlefield.

Advertisement

Kingdom Chapter 783: Previous chapter recap

At the start of Kingdom Chapter 782, the scene of Denrimi's death played out. The other side of the war was still at chaos. The soldiers continued to ask of Denmiri was dead. Upon looking at the giant, the questions of who we were were flying around everywhere. On the other side, the warriors were going to avenge the death of Denrimi on their own.

However, the underlings came around to stop him. Fighting the giant was way out of his league and he would also end up dead. It turned out that the giant was one of Zhao's new three great heavens. And the name was Shibhashou. The army got the command to go for the head of his giant. His head was as high priced as that of Riboku's now. But just as the soldiers went, none of them survived.

Not only this giant, but a fresh army of thirty thousand soldiers followed him. It was decided that before the new soldiers could reach them, they all should aim for Shibashou. The chapter's last act takes a look at Shibashou's main army attacking Ousen's main army. The chapter comes to an end with Ousen's men deciding to move out from the rear so that they could make it out alive. It will be interesting to see what comes ahead for these men. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Anime Releasing in 2024: Crunchyroll's Winter '24 line-up announced; all we know so far