Kingdom Chapter 787: Release Date, Where to Read, Expected Plot & More

Shibashou continues to be the biggest threat in the current battle. We see in the last chapter that Kansaro was ready to take the challenge all by himself. As Kingdom Chapter 787 lines up with a final release next week, here is all you need to know about the new chapter.

Kingdom Chapter 787: Release date and where to read

The anticipated release date of Kingdom Chapter 784 would be February 15, 2024. All the chapters of the manga were released in the Weekly Young Jump by Shueisha. After this, it comes out on the internet. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the forthcoming chapter, the spotlight could shift to the highly anticipated one-on-one clash between Kansaro and Shibasou. As the battlefield trembles with the intensity of their confrontation, Kansaro, a seasoned warrior, acknowledges the risks inherent in facing Shibasou, a formidable opponent.

The atmosphere on the battlefield might become charged with tension as both soldiers lock eyes, ready to engage in a battle of skill and strategy. Shibasou's unexpected foray into the front lines leaves his fellow soldiers shocked and bewildered, setting the stage for a gripping showdown.

The unfolding skirmish might offer insights into the combat prowess and tactical acumen of both fighters, with each move holding the potential to sway the tide of the larger conflict.

Kingdom Chapter 787: Previous episode recap

Kingdom Chapter 786 starts with Shin's unit approaching with insane strength. On the other side, Souou was surprised to see that the enemies were approaching with such power. On the other side, Shibasou gets the information that their rear army had engaged in combat because they were under attack.

He gave the order that those men could continue the fight without worrying about them. The story then moves forward with Shibashou coming out into the battlefield himself. The rest of the soldiers were shocked and confused to see the man in the midst of the battleground. A long thread of battle sequences plays out in the chapter.

In the final act of the chapter, we see that Kansaro is ready to take this challenge up. Being a soldier, he knew about the risks involved in taking up such battles. The chapter ended with the beginning of a one-on-one between him and Shibashou. All updates on this will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

