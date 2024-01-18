Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2: Spoilers from the Manga; Release Date, Where to Watch & More

After the first episode, the stage is set for a colossal war pitting the Huan Yi Army and Fei Xin force against Heiyong's formidable Zhao army. As Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2 lines up with a final release date for the week, here is all you need to know about the next outing.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2 will be January 13, 2024. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next: Spoilers from the manga

The previous episode of Kingdom covered the storyline of the manga from chapters 441 to 444. Ahead of this, the storyline takes a keen turn. In the next episode, fans can expect to see the Hi Shin Unit navigating a dense forest, grappling with a disrupted formation as they double up toward their destination. Kyou Kai takes on the crucial role of scouting the front while Ten emphasizes the pivotal significance of the central hill in determining the war's outcome.

Advertisement

The unit, passing a hill closer to Qin, abstains from claiming it, delegating the task to the right Qin army. However, their march is abruptly interrupted by a well-coordinated ambush. Shin, quick to react, shields Ten from the barrage of arrows, resulting in casualties and injuries. Amid the chaos, Ka Ryo Ten strategically directs archers and shield-bearers to counter the attack.

As they regroup, an unexpected twist occurs—the nearby hill falls into the hands of the Zhao forces, intensifying the precarious nature of their mission. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2: Previous episode recap

The title of the first episode of Kingdom Season 5 was 'Bakemono-tachi no Shutsujin.' The episode started with the commencement of a looming war between the combined might of the Huan Yi Army, boasting 50,000 troops, and the Fei Xin force, comprising 8,000 soldiers. Their common adversary was the formidable Heiyong's army in Zhao, towering at a staggering 70,000 strong.

The season opener unfolded with the Fei Xin Force, under the command of Xin, converging at the designated meeting point, and encountering the notorious Huan Yi and his forces. Episode 1 reached its climax as Xin and Diao spearheaded their unit towards Central Hill, only to fall victim to an unexpected ambush orchestrated by the formidable enemy.

The unfolding conflict promises a high-stakes battle as alliances are tested and strategic maneuvers come to the forefront in the face of overwhelming odds. At last, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: Anime Releasing in 2024: Crunchyroll's Winter '24 line-up announced; all we know so far