Kingdom Season 5 Episode 3: Release date, where to watch, expected plot & more

Shin was in the middle of a tough situation at the time when Ba Tei and Ryuu Tou defeated him. But from this point, only a genius plan can churn him out of this danger. Kingdom Season 5 Episode 3 is in line with a final release date for the week. Here is everything you need to know about the next one.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2 will be January 27, 2024. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

The plot of the next outing is expected to pick a story from Chapter 449 from the manga. In the anticipated Episode 3 of Kingdom Season 5, the aftermath of Ba Tei's withdrawal leaves Shin and his forces on high alert. The promise of a larger enemy army looms, creating an atmosphere of tension and uncertainty. Shin, driven by the recent defeat, might strategize new tactics to counter the impending threat.

With the strategic hill still contested, the episode could explore intense skirmishes as both sides vie for control. The arrival of Ba Tei's anticipated reinforcements might force Qin to adapt swiftly, pushing their military prowess to the limits. Amidst the chaos, unexpected alliances or betrayals could come to light, shaping the dynamics of the battlefield.

As the battle unfolds, viewers can witness the resilience of Shin and his comrades, facing challenges that could shape the course of the ongoing war.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 3: Previous episode recap

The title of Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2 was "The Stench of the Battlefield." In this episode, Shin found himself in a tough spot when Ba Tei and Ryuu Tou defeated him, surrounding him on the battlefield. Despite the odds, Shin refused to give up.

Ryuu Tou managed to take control of one of the hills, putting Qin at a disadvantage. After a fierce battle, just when things seemed dire for Shin, Qin's backup forces finally arrived. However, Ba Tei, satisfied with his mission, decided to withdraw, promising to return with a larger army next time.

Ka Ryo, realizing that the enemy had used a small force to seize control, quickly informed her unit that they needed to seize the hill back. The struggle for control over the strategic hill continued, setting the stage for the challenges that lay ahead in the ongoing war. At last, all updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

