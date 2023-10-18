Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 427: Komi's new friendship with Emoyama; release date, where to read, and more

The friendship between Komi and Emoyama is something that came after a lot of chaos and discussion. At the beginning of the last chapter, we see that Komi is all set to present an emoi drama in front of Emoyama's house. All the girls wanted to do was to know what happened to Emoyama as she had not been coming to school either. And this is where a lot of chaos unfolds. Here is everything we know about the next chapter so far!

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 427: Previous chapter recap and what to expect next

The title of the last chapter was 'It's Emoyama, Continued.' The chapter starts with Komi and Onigashima thinking about how to get to Emoyama so that they can talk to her. After a lot of brainstorming, Komi just broke the door to her room and entered. But it was surprising to see that Emo was happy that the door broke. Her mom had been looking for ways to change the door anyway.

And then, the girls got to the topic only to find that Emoyama had the most absurd reason not to come to school. She said that she had accidentally caused Komi and Tadano to liplock. And so, she was sorry about the whole situation. But Komi assured her that this would all be a secret. By the end of the chapter, Komi finally managed to befriend Emoyama, as she took three more days off from school.

In the next chapter, we can expect to see the comeback of Emo to school after all this time. All the students might ask her where she was. And this is where she will begin to make more friends.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 427: Release date and where to read

The next chapter of KCC is in line with a release date. As per the schedule of Viz Media, the next outing is set to arrive on the screens on October 18, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

