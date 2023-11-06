Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 430: Will Komi win in the fest? Release date and where to read

Komi has taken the decision that she was going to give it her all in the sports festival. And we have seen in the series so far that Komi does not give up very easily. With Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 430 in line with for the week, it will be interesting to see what the results of the matches look like. Here is what we know about the upcoming chapter so far!

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 429: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next chapter does not project any particular delays. Thus, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 429 comes out on November 8, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the next chapter of Komi Can't Communicate, we might see Komi getting actively involved in the sports festival. She's determined to give her best and win for her class. Maybe we'll witness Komi participating in a competition, trying her hardest to communicate and collaborate with her classmates.

It could be a funny and heartwarming adventure as she overcomes her communication challenges. Additionally, we might learn more about the vice principal's criteria for awarding points, which could add a twist to the competition. Overall, it's likely to be an exciting chapter with Komi taking on new challenges and growing as a character.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 430: Previous chapter recap

The title of the previous chapter of Komi Can't Communicate was 'Year Three Sports Festival.' In this chapter, we see that Minori Aizawa from the second year was hosting the event for Itan High School's sports festival. She gave the brief that different classes were competing in the event and the one to get the most number of trophies would ultimately win the competition.

Umai from the first year took charge of the reporting and revealed that the vice principal of the school was responsible for rewaring points on the basis of merit. So far, she had not awarded any points to any class. We also get a glimpse of Komi who was quietly doing her chores amid all the chaos. But as the competitions and chores progressed, Komi had decided that she was going to give it her all. And that she also wanted to win in the sports festival.

It will be interesting to see what her performance looks like in the upcoming competitions. Until then, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the world of pop culture and anime.

