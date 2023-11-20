Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 432: Can Shouko overcome her fears? Release date, where to read and more

The popular manga series "Komi Can't Communicate" by author Tomohito Oda is set to release its 432nd chapter this week, which will likely portray the climax of the ongoing sports festival rivalry between characters Shouko and Makeru. This competitive dynamic has been a recurring plotline in recent chapters. With the manga's latest installment slated for release soon, fans are eager to see how this narrative arc will conclude. Here is everything to know about the upcoming storyline of the manga.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 432: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next KCC chapter is in the next two days. Thus, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 432 will be released on November 22, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media.

What to expect next?

In the next chapter, we can expect to dive deeper into Shouko and Makeru's rivalry. The story might focus on their thoughts and feelings after the competition, exploring how this experience will change their relationship. Shouko, having accepted Makeru as a true rival, might reflect on what this means for her personal growth. Makeru's determination, despite the fall, could influence how they interact moving forward.

The chapter might reveal how this newfound rivalry will impact their future interactions, both during and outside sports events. We could see the reactions of their classmates and friends to the race's outcome and the evolving relationship between Shouko and Makeru. Overall, the next chapter is likely to provide more insights into the characters and set the stage for further developments in the story.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 432: Previous chapter recap

The title of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 431 was 'Year Three Sports Festival Part 3.' In this part, we see that Shouko was nervous before her relay race. As a result of this, Komata decided to help her by easing her anxiety. She gave her a drink, only to tell her later that it was an energy drink. The real reason for Shouko's nervousness was her fear of losing, so she decided to train hard with Rami and Netsuno Chika, who were better than her.

Yadano Makeru, her competitor, also felt determined to win because she was tired of always losing. With everyone's support, Shouko and Makeru competed equally for the first time. Shouko won by a small margin, but Makeru fell. Shouko wanted to comfort her, but knowing Makeru's competitive spirit, she let her be. In the end, seeing Makeru's high spirits, Shouko finally accepts her as a true rival.

The rivalry between the two will be dissected in the next chapter. It will be interesting to see what the story has in store for us.

