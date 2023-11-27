Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 433: Release date, where to read, recap, and more

Shouko's victory in the Sports Festival was the highlight of the latest chapter. With this, the festival comes to an end. And now is the time to move forward with the story of Komi and Tadano once again. The next chapter, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 433 is in line with a final release date for the week. Here is what we know about the next outing so far.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 433: Release date and where to read

The final release date of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 433 will be November 29, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the next chapter, Shouko might wake up to find herself resting on Hitohito's lap, creating a moment of awkwardness. Hitohito would likely struggle to understand Shouko's intense actions and may question the dynamics of their relationship. Shouko, feeling vulnerable, might open up about her feelings, expressing a desire for a deeper connection.

This revelation could lead to a more profound understanding between them. The storyline might explore the complexities of friendship evolving into something more. Meanwhile, the rest of the class might continue bonding, creating a supportive environment for the central characters as they navigate the uncertainties of their emotions.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 433: Previous chapter recap

The title of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 432 was 'Third Year Sports Festival Part 4.' This chapter starts with Saotome Marin surprises Hitohito with a sake bottle, but it's just Calpico. Later, she playfully reveals baby powder, dismissing Hitohito's drug suspicions. Fusatsu Kaoru confesses her cheerleading club rejection due to a unique face, leading to a leg-spreading challenge with Yukapoyo, observed by Takaomo Fuechi.

Despite struggling, Fukuyoka Muchi captivates boys, except Fuechi. The disruptive comments on revealing sports uniforms by Fuechi stir confusion and pride in 3rd Year Class 1's unity. The Sports Festival victory brings joy to Shouko and the class. Rumiko reflects on Taketoshi's admiration, reciprocated with misinterpreted gestures. Post-celebration, Shouko declines Yukapoyo's karaoke invite due to Hitohito's refusal.

Walking home, Shouko questions Hitohito, revealing he thought she didn't want his help. An intense moment ensues as Shouko guides Hitohito into her room, resting on his lap. As Shouko sleeps, Hitohito congratulates her, reflecting on the class's newfound closeness.

