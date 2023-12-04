Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 434: Is Komi furious? Release date, where to read, recap, and more

The date between Rumiko and Tadano might look like a sweet one. But Komi would not be comfortable seeing Tadano go out on a date with someone else. This is bound to bring out a shocking reaction from the girl in the new chapter. As Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 434 lines up with a final release date for the week, here is what we know about the upcoming outing of the manga!

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 434: Release date and where to read

The final release date of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 434 will be December 6, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on this space.

What to expect next?

In the upcoming chapter of Komi Can't Communicate, the narrative could shift towards the aftermath of Manbagi and Tadano's "couple date." The story might explore the impact of Manbagi's confession of liking Tadano, albeit as a friend, and how this revelation could potentially affect their dynamic within the group of friends.

Tadano may find himself reflecting on Manbagi's feelings and questioning the boundaries of his relationships with both Manbagi and Komi. This internal struggle could lead him to seek advice from his close friends or even delve into a deeper understanding of his own emotions.

Meanwhile, Manbagi might grapple with the realization that her feelings for Tadano are not reciprocated romantically. The chapter might delve into her internal thoughts, exploring how she plans to navigate her friendship with Tadano while maintaining her promise to help Komi find happiness.

Given the interconnected relationships within the series, there could be potential interactions between Komi and Manbagi. Komi might notice the tension or change in dynamics and, being perceptive as she is, could offer her own insights or support to both Tadano and Manbagi.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 434: Previous chapter recap

The title of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 433 was 'A Date with Rumiko.' This chapter starts with Manbagi Rumiko and Tadano Hitohito going on a date. Even though Manbagi did some things that made Tadano feel awkward, the date went well—they shopped, ate, and visited a shrine. Later, Tadano found out that Manbagi asked Komi Shouko for permission to go on the date because a boy told her he liked her. Manbagi was confused about her feelings for Tadano, so she went on the date to figure things out.

After the date, Tadano told Manbagi he enjoyed it and liked seeing her happy. Manbagi joked about Tadano dumping Komi for her, but Tadano quickly rejected the idea, reminding her of the promise to make Komi happy. Manbagi then admitted she liked Tadano, but more like a friend.

They settled things and parted ways, but later realized they were on the same train back home. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the story has in store for the fans. All updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

