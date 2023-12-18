Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436: Komi and Tazumi's friendship grows! Release date, where to read & more
As Komi and Tazumi spend more time together, Tazumi might open up about her own past in the next outing. Here is what we know about the new chapter so far!
Komi and Tazumi's growing friendship is expected to be the theme of the upcoming outing. On one side, Komi has a pact of befriending as many people as she can. And then we have Tazumi who lost her partner a few years ago only to find solace in young children who have fresh energy. Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436 is lined up for a release this week. Here is everything to know about the next one.
Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436: Release date and where to read
The final release date for the next outing, as per the schedule of Viz Media, will be December 20, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.
What to expect next?
In the following days, Tazumi and Shouko's friendship could see improvement. Tazumi would invite Shouko to her house, where they spent hours talking and laughing. Tazumi could sense the loneliness Shouko felt after losing her husband, and she was determined to fill that void with warmth and companionship.
As they spend more time together, Tazumi might open up about her own past, creating a space for Shouko to reciprocate. The shared experiences could potentially lead to a deeper understanding between the two. Tazumi would then propose they try a new café in town, offering a chance for more casual conversation over a cup of coffee.
Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436: Previous episode recap
The title of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 435 was 'Michita.' This chapter started right as Shouko met with Michita. This was the first time that these two were meeting. At the time of the sports festival, it was revealed that Tazumi Michita was the one who wanted to know what was in the boxes that Komi was carrying at the time. It was a little later that she came to know that she was carrying the stuff that belonged to the cheerleaders.
But Komi was too overwhelmed by choice of colors and styles that she had fainted. This was when Tazumi said to Komi that she can come with her to her home and take some rest. Tazumi then confessed to her that her husband had passed away two years ago. And since she did not have any children, she tried to interact with youngsters even more.
In the last act of the chapter, the present scene shows Komi falling asleep in Hitohito's lap. She told him about Tazumi when she woke up. The two of them then decided that they would try to be friends with the lady so as to give her company. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.
ALSO READ: Classroom of the Elite Season 3: New trailer confirms Winter '24 release; everything we know so far
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj looks to cast Hindi Actor in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; Initiates conversation with…
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter