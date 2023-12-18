Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436: Komi and Tazumi's friendship grows! Release date, where to read & more

Komi and Tazumi's growing friendship is expected to be the theme of the upcoming outing. On one side, Komi has a pact of befriending as many people as she can. And then we have Tazumi who lost her partner a few years ago only to find solace in young children who have fresh energy. Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436 is lined up for a release this week. Here is everything to know about the next one.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436: Release date and where to read

The final release date for the next outing, as per the schedule of Viz Media, will be December 20, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the following days, Tazumi and Shouko's friendship could see improvement. Tazumi would invite Shouko to her house, where they spent hours talking and laughing. Tazumi could sense the loneliness Shouko felt after losing her husband, and she was determined to fill that void with warmth and companionship.

As they spend more time together, Tazumi might open up about her own past, creating a space for Shouko to reciprocate. The shared experiences could potentially lead to a deeper understanding between the two. Tazumi would then propose they try a new café in town, offering a chance for more casual conversation over a cup of coffee.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436: Previous episode recap

The title of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 435 was 'Michita.' This chapter started right as Shouko met with Michita. This was the first time that these two were meeting. At the time of the sports festival, it was revealed that Tazumi Michita was the one who wanted to know what was in the boxes that Komi was carrying at the time. It was a little later that she came to know that she was carrying the stuff that belonged to the cheerleaders.

But Komi was too overwhelmed by choice of colors and styles that she had fainted. This was when Tazumi said to Komi that she can come with her to her home and take some rest. Tazumi then confessed to her that her husband had passed away two years ago. And since she did not have any children, she tried to interact with youngsters even more.

In the last act of the chapter, the present scene shows Komi falling asleep in Hitohito's lap. She told him about Tazumi when she woke up. The two of them then decided that they would try to be friends with the lady so as to give her company. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

