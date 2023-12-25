Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436: Release date, where to read & more

In the upcoming chapter, as Komi and Tazumi deepen their bond through shared moments, there's a possibility that Tazumi could begin to share her own personal history

By Anushka Solanki
Published on Dec 25, 2023
Image Credit- Netflix, Studio OLM
Komi Can't Communicate [Image Credit- Netflix, Studio OLM]

A new budding friendship is expected to be the theme of the next outing. Komi and Tazumi bonded over sharing their struggles and grief with one another. With Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436 lined up with a release date, here is what to expect from the new one.

Komi Can't Communicate [Image Credit- Netflix, Studio OLM]

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next chapter does not project any particular delays. Thus, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436 comes out on December 27, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Komi Can't Communicate [Image Credit- Netflix, Studio OLM]

What to expect next?

In the upcoming chapter of Komi Can't Communicate, the narrative might shift to explore the aftermath of Shouko's heartfelt revelation about her connection with Michita Tazumi. Hitohito, having gained insight into Shouko's past, could play a pivotal role in offering support and understanding. Their friendship might deepen as Hitohito contemplates ways to help Shouko overcome her loneliness.

Given the theme of human connection established in the previous chapter, there could be scenes illustrating Shouko's gradual integration into a more vibrant social circle. Tazumi might continue to be a supportive figure, offering companionship and shared experiences to alleviate Shouko's solitude.

The manga might further delve into the complexities of grief and the healing power of friendship. As the characters navigate these emotional nuances, readers can anticipate a continuation of heartwarming moments and the gradual blooming of connections that redefine Shouko's world.

Komi Can't Communicate [Image Credit- Netflix, Studio OLM]

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 436: Previous chapter recap

The title of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 435 was Michita. This chapter started on one random day. Here, Michita Tazumi greeted Shouko for the first time, sparking a desire to connect. As the sports festival preparations unfolded, Tazumi noticed Shouko struggling with a box of cheerleading items. Overwhelmed by color choices, Shouko collapsed. Tazumi, sensing her distress, invited Shouko to his home.

Amid helping, Shouko shared her loneliness since her husband's passing, expressing a longing to engage with youth. Fast forward to the present, as Shouko rested on Hitohito's lap, she recounted the tale of Tazumi. Hitohito, understanding the shared moments of connection, nodded. 

Their friendship, born from a simple greeting and a helping hand, became a heartwarming link between generations, reminding them of the importance of human connection and understanding. With this, the chapter came to an end. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more relevant intel like this.

