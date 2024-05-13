Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 457: Possible Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 457 promises to be an entertaining and memorable continuation of the series, filled with the usual laughter and camaraderie between Komi and 3rd Year Class 1. Don’t miss the upcoming chapter and get the potential release date, expected plot and more here.

ALSO READ: From Anya To Chopper, Top 10 Cutest Anime Characters For Kawaii Overdose

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 457: release date and where to read

As there has been no official confirmation, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 457 is likely to be released on May 15, 2024, at 12 am JST, so long as there are no unexpected delays. If delayed, the chapter is expected to be available by May 22 at the latest. Readers can dive back into Komi's journey exclusively on the official platforms of Viz Media. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Emo Anime Characters From Ciel Phantomhive to Zuko

Expected plot of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 457

In Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 457, fans can expect an exciting and lighthearted storyline centered around a couples contest among Komi's friends. As the cultural festival festivities have finally come to an end, the class will likely organize a fun competition where students pair up to participate in various challenges and activities designed to test their compatibility and teamwork.

Advertisement

Komi and Tadano will likely work in tandem in this playful contest, and her friends will likely team up with their respective partners in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 457. Expect hilarious moments as the couples navigate their respective challenges, as we see more of their strengths and quirks, and perhaps even uncover hidden talents along the way.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Monster Anime Characters Like Meruem And Ryuk

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 456 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 456 is titled Good Work at the Culture Festival, and delves into the aftermath of the cultural festival as the characters unwind at a karaoke bar. The chapter opens with Pasera Utahiroba, the manager of the karaoke bar where she works, expressing frustration at the absence of one of her employees. She thinks about how much she dislikes student part-timers as they are lazy, arrogant, and don’t take things seriously.

As 3rd Year Class 1 arrives at the karaoke bar, Pasera's irritation grows, as she also does not like to handle large, boisterous groups of student customers. However, she is surprised to find that the group is unusually silent as it is led by Shouko, who has frozen from her communication disorder. Shouko manages to timidly request a private room, and Pasera obliges, even offering them special promotions. As the group heads towards their rooms, she is bewildered by the group’s many eccentric hairdos and characteristics.

ALSO READ: From Jonathan Joestar To All Might, Top 10 ENFJ Anime Characters

Pasera arrives to serve the group drinks and she notices their subdued demeanor. She wonders if their group was there for a wake, unaware that they were only waiting for the drinks to start singing. The contrast between their reserved behavior and Pasera's expectations confuses her. The group members are all unwilling to start, and Komi sings the first song. After her, other member start their songs as well, and Pasera ends up staying behind in the room as she gets excited by their performances and peculiarities. Eventually, Pasera joins in the singing with the group, enjoying their company despite her initial annoyance.

As they finish their karaoke session, the group thanks Komi for everything she’s done. Kori also thanks her, albeit in his own odd manner by calling her a god. Komi thanks them all as well. The whole scene seems to move Pasera’s heart, as she is seen bawling. In a heartwarming twist, Pasera declares she would for the karaoke session herself.

Advertisement

For more details on Komi’s growing group of friends in the Komi Can't Communicate manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Bearded Savage Characters In Anime: From Van Hohenheim To Monkey D. Garp