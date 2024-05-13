Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Kazuma and Iris have found themselves in a Freaky Friday situation as the Divine Treasure Iris owns switches their souls. With Kazuma now at the palace getting up to his usual antics, Iris and Megumi seem to be facing some trouble with thugs. Find out what happens next in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6: Release date and where to watch

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6 is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST / 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Please be aware that the release time might vary slightly based on your time zone.

As a weekly installment, new episodes will be released every Wednesday. Japanese viewers can catch Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and various other Japanese social networks. For international fans, the anime will be available for streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll.

What to expect in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6?

In Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6, viewers can anticipate more comedic chaos as the repercussions of Kazuma and Iris' swapped souls continue to unfold. As Iris, now inhabiting Kazuma's body, experiences life outside the castle for the first time, she finds herself caught in the midst of a street fight. Unaccustomed to such rough encounters, Iris may struggle to navigate the situation, possibly even getting hurt in Kazuma's body.

Meanwhile, back in the castle, Claire will likely begin to suspect that something unusual is afoot in Konosuba Season 3 Episode 6. After the usual series of comedic misunderstandings and mishaps, Claire may stumble upon the truth — that Kazuma is currently inhabiting Iris's body. Kazuma, in Iris' body, will find himself in trouble once more, as he tries to maintain his disguise.

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 5 recap

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 5 is titled Nefarious Friends for This Sheltered Princess! and picked up right where the previous episode left off, with Kazuma and his companions joining the battle against the horde of monsters outside the royal capital. Kazuma Sato and his companions join the battle after Claire vouches for Kazuma despite his low level. As bystanders discuss Kazuma's achievements, a cheer erupts for him, and he looks up to see Iris watching with Rain.

Aqua expresses concern about the outcome, citing Megumin and Darkness' tendencies. During the battle, Kazuma gives an inspirational speech but is quickly shown to have died, landing once again in front of Eris. Their awkward reunion prompts Kazuma to explain what happened, leading to a flashback showing the progression of the battle where he was tricked into being surrounded by Kobolds.

Back in the present, Eris expresses annoyance at Kazuma's repeated deaths, but also teases him about a recent incident with Chris. She then asks for a favor related to collecting the Divine Treasures, emphasizing the trust she places in him. Revived and greeted by Aqua, Kazuma realizes the battle has concluded. Contemplating his next move, he recalls Eris explaining the Divine Treasures' powers.

Meanwhile, Megumin faces scrutiny for her lack of Advanced Magic, prompting their return to the castle. Princess Iris invites Kazuma to stay, but Claire rejects the idea. Kazuma accepts and apologizes to Iris for his limited assistance.

As they prepare to leave, Iris reveals a mysterious necklace with a Japanese inscription, and Kazuma recognizes it as a Divine Treasure. When the necklace swaps Kazuma and Iris' souls, Kazuma recalls Eris' warning about the treasure.

As ‘Iris,’ Kazuma experiences life in the castle, causing suspicion from Claire but not about his true identity. When Mitsurugi touches Iris’ head, Kazuma is nearly exposed as he demands his execution before yielding to Claire’s request.

Kazuma then decides to bathe with Darkness and Claire and briefly debates whether to go through with it or not. Kazuma ultimately goes through with the plan.

Konosuba Season 3 Episode 5 concludes with a scene of Iris (in Kazuma's body) and Megumin confronting street thugs.

For more details on Kazuma’s misadventures in Konosuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World Season 3, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

