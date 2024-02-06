KonoSuba Season 3 Release Confirmed! New Visuals, Release Details & More To Know

Kazuma and his misfit party are back with more side-splitting misadventures in the highly anticipated third season of KonoSuba! Prepare for another hysterical quest as the beloved gang from KonoSuba -God's blessing on this wonderful world, gears up for their priceless return.

With a blend of fantasy, comedy, and RPG elements, KonoSuba has captivated audiences worldwide with its charming characters and hilarious escapades. Now, as the premiere date draws near, fans are eagerly awaiting the latest season of this beloved series. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! [Natsume Akatsuki, Studio Deen, Studio Drive, Crunchyroll]

Release details and where to watch

KonoSuba Season 3 is set to premiere in April 2024, according to the trailer released on the official Kadokawa anime channel on YouTube. The series will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation, ensuring that viewers worldwide can join in on the fun-filled escapades of Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! Early screenings of the first two episodes, titled Tadaima! (I'm home!), will take place in seven cities across Japan starting from March 2 in Hokkaido, featuring different voice actors from the series, including Jun Fukushima (Kazuma), who will be present at all events.

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! [Natsume Akatsuki, Studio Deen, Studio Drive, Crunchyroll]

Plot expectations

KonoSuba Season 3 will be animating Volumes 6 and 7 of the light novel, with new adventures and challenges for Kazuma and his bizarre party. With Kazuma and his comrades facing off against the Demon King's army and navigating the Crimson Demon Village, perhaps we may even see the useless water goddess do something worthwhile for a change.

Additionally, there will be an introduction of new characters and voice actors, including Kanon Takao as Iris, Kazuma's younger sister and princess of Belzerg. Returning with a blend of stupidity, action, and unexpected twists, Kazuma, Aqua, Megumi, and Darkness will be greeting fans with lots of laughs.


The above tweet from the official KonoSuba Twitter/X page roughly translates to:

//

TV anime “KonoSuba: God’s blessing on this wonderful world!” 3''

🌸 Broadcast scheduled for April 2024 🌸 ! ! ! !

 

The first PV has been released ✨

A letter from the princess has arrived to the four! ?

Please look forward to the broadcast starting next spring 🌈

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! [Natsume Akatsuki, Studio Deen, Studio Drive, Crunchyroll]

Visuals, characters and other updates

Alongside the announcement of KonoSuba Season 3, Kadokawa released a vibrant new visual that depicted the lovable quartet against a backdrop of what seems to be a new city. The illustration completely captured the essence of the series, with the hints of zany antics mixed in camaraderie that always follow the foolish four. You can find it on the official website here, or in the image below.

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! [Natsume Akatsuki, Studio Deen, Studio Drive, Crunchyroll]

KonoSuba Season 3 will be directed by Yujiro Abe in his directorial debut at studio Drive, who promises to maintain the series' trademark humor and charm. With Makoto Uezu and Koichi Kikuta returning as series composer and character designer respectively, fans can expect the same level of quality that made the previous seasons a hit.

As fresh faces join the fray, KonoSuba Season 3 promises to inject new energy into the adored series while staying true to its roots. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! Season 3.

Credits: Crunchyroll, Crunchyroll News, KonoSuba website, Instagram, Radio Times, Anime Next Season
Latest Articles