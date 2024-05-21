Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

As Laid-Back Camp continues its charming journey, Season 3 Episode 8 will likely continue the delightful camping adventures of Chiaki, Aoi, Ena, and the rest of the crew. The characters should soon be preparing for their upcoming spring break camping trip, so don’t miss the upcoming Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 8 for more laid-back fun. Keep reading for the release date, expected plot, and more.

Release date and where to watch Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 8

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 8 will be released on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. This means that most viewers around the world will be able to watch the episode at around 2:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary due to time zone differences.

As the anime follows a weekly release schedule, expect a new episode to be released each week on Thursdays. The upcoming episode will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese social networks in Japan. Internationally, Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 8 will be available on Crunchyroll.

What to expect in Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 8?

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 8 will be titled The Food Porn Begins!!, and will likely see food take center stage, with the characters indulging in mouth-watering dishes and sharing their culinary experiences. We also should see a continuation of Chiaki’s storytelling about her camping trip with Ena and Aoi.

Additionally, with the spring break camping trip on the horizon, the group may begin making preparations, discussing potential destinations, and planning their itinerary. As they navigate the excitement and anticipation of the upcoming trip in Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 8, fans can expect the usual humorous interactions, scenic vistas, and perhaps even some unexpected twists along the way.

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 7 recap

Titled True or Embellished? Retrospective Camping, Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 7 begins with Nadeshiko marveling at Chiaki's impressive firewood collection as they gather with Aoi. Chiaki explains how she received help from their teacher and the vice principal to resolve her firewood-splitting issues.

However, the wood needs a year to dry out before use. Despite this, Chiaki invites Nadeshiko and Aoi to help her split some firewood while recounting a camping adventure she had with Ena and Aoi while Nadeshiko, Rin, and Ayano were camping.

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 7 transitions to a flashback, with Chiaki dramatically narrating their camping trip. The trio, along with Chiaki’s dog, Chikuwa, and Nadeshiko’s favorite YouTube dog, Hanpen, board a bus to a campsite in Yamanashi. They first stop at the Hokutoshi Agricultural Shop in Akeno, where they purchase tomatoes and other ingredients and enjoy breakfast at the shop's cafeteria while waiting for their teacher.

Nadeshiko humorously interrupts the flashback from the ‘screen wipe’ window, and Chiaki playfully tells her to stop causing disruptions. The girls then arrive at Mizugaki Lake, where Aoi suggests visiting a nearby shop. They marvel at the lake’s beauty before deciding to check out Yosha Waters, a scenic spot recommended by Ena.

Back in the present, Chiaki is surprised to see how much firewood they have already split in Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 7. She suggests they take a break as school is closing soon, promising to continue the story the next day. The following day, Rin arrives and comments on the large amount of wood left to split but declines to help due to work commitments. Aoi invites Rin to join their planned spring break camping trip, which Rin considers.

As they resume splitting logs, Chiaki continues the flashback. The girls, after enjoying yakitori at a shop in Godo, miss their bus. Aoi proposes a solution that Ena and Chiaki reject as it would mean missing out on a hot spring visit. They opt for an alternative, more strenuous path to the hot spring, ultimately enjoying a brief soak before catching their final bus.

In the present, Aoi recounts how they barely made it on the last bus. The flashback resumes again in Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 7, with the bus taking them to the luxurious Hokutoshi Villa, where they enjoy ice cream at Montagne. Their final destination is the Mizugaki Mountain Campsite.

There, the girls stock up on supplies, and Chiaki and Aoi argue over a canister labeled “syoy sauce,” which a worker confirms is indeed called “syoy sauce,” much to Chiaki’s satisfaction. Laid-Back Camp Season 3 Episode 7 concludes with Chiaki planning to share more about their camping trip, while the girls enjoy ice cream at the Mizugaki Mountain Campsite.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the camp side adventures in Laid-Back Camp Season 3.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

