Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 3 Release Date, Recap, Expected Plot And More
Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 3 is just around the corner with more of Xiaoshi and Guang’s adventures, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more details here.
The last episode of Link Click: Bridon Arc saw Liu Xiao displaying his card skills at a bar, drawing the attention of veteran gambler Xiang. Invited to Xiang’s table, Liu accepts a high-stakes game but loses.
In a confrontation in the restroom, Xiang reveals knowledge about Liu’s family and offers another gamble: a rigged Russian Roulette game worth fifty million pounds. Liu, anticipating Xiang’s tactics, turns the situation around, exposing his gambling schemes that exploit Bridon students.
Meanwhile, Cheng Xiaoshi finds a photo from his father, which stirs memories and conflicts with Qiao Ling. A determined Xiaoshi plans to visit Bridon, despite warnings. Lu Guang supports Xiaoshi but experiences ominous nightmares about their journey.
Fans can expect Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 3 to see Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang reach Bridon and begin uncovering clues about Xiaoshi’s father. A confrontation will put Xiaoshi in danger, but Liu Xiao will step in to help.
During their investigation, Xiaoshi and Guang will discover a notebook left by his father, potentially holding critical information. The episode will also introduce new characters Fei Xia and Vein, who may play key roles in unraveling the mystery.
Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 3 is set to release on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 11 am CST, according to the donghua’s official X account. Fans can watch it on Bilibili with a subscription, and it will also be available on the Bilibili SEA app with a premium lock.
Viewers in Brunei, Cambodia, Taiwan, Macau, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and more can access it on Ani-Mi Asia’s YouTube channel. International fans in various regions can stream Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 3 on Crunchyroll, starting at 9 pm PT.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.