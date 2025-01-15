Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 4 Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More
Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 4 is set to reveal more about the red hared man, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, where to stream and more here.
In ‘Them,’ fans saw Lu Guang dreaming of fleeing a red-haired man armed with a gun. Waking up beside Cheng Xiaoshi on a flight to Bridon, Guang finds himself haunted by the dream. Upon arrival, a burglar snatches Xiaoshi's phone but is stopped by Liu Xiao, who introduces himself and offers assistance.
Guang and Xiaoshi later visit a library where they find a book inscribed with a clue: “BAHATI.” At a café of the same name, Felix, once saved by the red-haired man, shares his past. The episode ends ominously as Guang recalls the red-haired man’s lethal actions in the original timeline.
Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 4 will explore Lu Guang observing subtle shifts in events tied to the red-haired man, suggesting timeline interference. Liu Xiao assigns Felix to covertly follow Guang and Xiaoshi.
As the story progresses, a disturbing incident will push Cheng Xiaoshi to question whether his decisions could have altered someone’s fate. The unfolding events promise to deepen the mystery surrounding the red-haired man while also testing the protagonists' resolve.
Titled ‘And Then There Were None,’ Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 4 is set to release on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 11 am CST, as per the donghua’s X account. In Japan, viewers can watch the episode on Bilibili’s official website with a subscription.
Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 4 will also be available on Bilibili SEA with a premium paywall. Fans in several Southeast Asian countries can watch it on Ani-Mi Asia’s YouTube channel, while international audiences can stream it on Crunchyroll two hours after the Bilibili release.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.