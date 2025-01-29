Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 6 Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More
With the last episode almost upon us, don’t miss Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 6 to find out how this prequel comes to a conclusion. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The fifth episode of Link Click: Bridon Arc, Reunion, saw Cheng Xiaoshi recount his time-travel experience to Lu Guang. He described how he inhabited a foreigner’s body during the fire incident and nearly saw his father, Cheng Weimin.
Guang explained their innate special abilities and shared findings on the missing survivor, identified only by a student ID from Bahati Language School. Traveling back in time, Xiaoshi possessed Wang Qing, a bullied top student. After getting caught cheating, he confronted Weimin.
Later, he discovers Wang Qing is the survivor, and Vein agrees to help in exchange for Xiaoshi’s service. Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 6 will feature Xiaoshi’s long-awaited meeting with Wang Qing, who possesses the ability to see through a person’s mind within five minutes.
Lu Guang will attempt to alter an inevitable outcome, potentially influencing past events. Meanwhile, Xia Fei will seek to sever ties with Liu Xiao. The finale is expected to resolve lingering mysteries surrounding Cheng Weimin, Vein, and Xia Fei, tying together the events of the Bridon Arc.
Titled 'Puzzle,' Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 6 will be released on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 11:00 am CST on Bilibili, according to the official donghua X account. Fans can watch it on Bilibili's official website and the Bilibili SEA app with a premium subscription.
Additionally, audiences in regions such as Brunei, Cambodia, Macau, the Philippines, Taiwan, and more can access Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 6 on Ani-Mi Asia's YouTube channel. Global fans in North and South America, Europe, Africa, and beyond can stream it on Crunchyroll two hours after the Bilibili release.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.