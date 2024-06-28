LiSA’s LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- Concert Movie Gets Theatrical Release; Deets

Thanks to Crunchyroll, who has gotten the rights to the Japanese pop singer LiSA’s LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- concert film, the North American audience will get a chance to watch the movie in theaters. The film is based on her recent show at the Tokyo Garden Theater.

LiSA is a J-Pop sensation known for her many anime theme songs, which also gained her international prominence. Anime fans are excited to watch the movie in the theaters. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming release.

LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- film release date and more details

The LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- movie, which is based on LiSA’s most recent show at the Tokyo Garden Theater from her tour for her new and sixth album LANDER. The album also includes the hauntingly beautiful piece Homura from Demon Slayer. The movie will be released as part of a three-day event starting on August 17, 2024, Saturday. The movie will be shown in theaters on August 17, 18, and 21. The film is being released in North America by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. A trailer for the movie has also been released by Crunchyroll on YouTube.

LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- is originally produced and directed by Nobb Sueyoshi with Daisuke Katsurada and Manabu Tsujino as executive producers. The film will follow LiSA across her tour as she brings all of her unique ideas and tremendous skills as a performer to the stage to awe a sold-out audience. North American fans, who have listened to her beautiful songs in multiple anime shows will be very excited for the release.

LiSA is a uniquely talented singer

Even if you do not follow J-Pop very closely, chances are that you have heard LiSA’s singing at least once if you are an anime fan. She made her solo debut with her mini album Letter to U back in 2011 and has since sang many anime theme songs, garnering international fame.

Her most notable works include her songs for Demon Slayer - Homura (Mugen Train movie) and Gurenge (anime series), My Hero Academia - Datte Atashino Hero, The Irregular at Magic High School - Rising Hope, and Sword Art Online - Crossing Field.

Over the years, she has mesmerized a generation of anime fans with her vocals. In 2020, her Demon Slayer theme song Gurenge was the #1 Most Played Japanese Song overseas on Spotify, while LiSA herself was ranked as the #1 Most Played Japanese Singer Overseas. Fans will be excited for this unique opportunity to watch how LiSA enthralls an entire audience with her talent.

