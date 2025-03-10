Magic Maker Episode 10: Shion Fights The Wraiths; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Magic Maker Episode 10 will continue with the wraith invasion, where Shion and his allies attempt to fight off the multitude of enemies. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last Magic Maker episode saw Shion and Rose care for Marie while discussing her condition. Meanwhile, Shion and Cole Aleister examined patients, noticing slight improvement in those with residual magic energy. Shion, Brigitte, and Raphina hunted monsters to test his magic.
This led him to consider human experimentation. Rose volunteered, yielding crucial insights into magic energy’s effects. A time skip revealed years of stagnation in finding a cure, narrated by Lord Balfe. While Shion remained determined, the episode ended with wraith demons suddenly attacking.
Magic Maker Episode 10 takes place two years later, when the red phenomenon known as “Akaya” reappeared. This is what triggered a massive wraith invasion toward Istoria. Shion, Raphina, and their allies will be seen engaging the advancing horde, using magic without depletion due to Akaya’s influence.
However, the wraiths will remain overwhelming, pushing them to their limits. As Shion and his group begin to despair, Glast will arrive alongside an unidentified individual. The episode will likely continue Marie’s illness subplot while focusing on the intense battle against the wraiths.
Magic Maker Episode 10 will be available for release on Thursday, March 13, 2024, at 12:10 am JST. Fans in Japan can watch the episode on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS NTV, and AT-X. It can also be streamed locally on platforms such as ABEMA and d Anime Store.
Additionally, Magic Maker Episode 10 will also be available on U-NEXT, Hulu, J:COM STREAM, Amazon Prime Video, FOD, and many others. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is required for access.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.