Manga Piracy Caused 2 Billion USD Losses to Industry in 2023; Report

Piracy has unfortunately been a big problem in the entertainment industry ever since media consumption on the internet became the norm. The manga industry, much like many other industries, has suffered immense losses in the last few years due to the rampant spread of manga piracy sites.

Even though many steps have been taken to battle the spread of these sites, more and more have popped up over the years. Even though through simulpublications, people can now read manga for free on official sites just after its release, the problem has only grown.

The Manga industry suffered great losses in 2023

In Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs' recent meeting with ABJ which centered around anti-piracy measures, it was reported that in the year 2023, the manga industry suffered a loss of over 380 billion Yen, which translates to roughly 2.4 billion USD.

According to Nikkei, the rate of manga piracy has only grown ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. A presentation during the meeting also showed how new piracy sites are emerging every day despite many steps being taken to stop their spread. According to the report, the top ten manga piracy sites in Japan are bringing in 100 million visits every month.

Manga piracy affects everyone related to the industry

It was shared in the meeting that more steps need to be taken to stop this rampant spread of manga piracy as it is costing the industry a lot of money. And it is not the big companies and publications that are suffering but the editorial staff and even the manga readers.

Big publication houses like Kodansha and Shueisha have recently gone up against piracy head-to-head with DCMA takedowns and several lawsuits. They, along with other publications, have also launched global websites and apps that let people read manga chapters almost as soon as they are released. Despite all this, piracy continues to be a problem and only time will tell if it gets better.

