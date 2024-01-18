Mashle: Magic And Muscles Season 2 Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot & More

The third episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 is set to premiere on Japanese television networks on January 20, 2024, and later will be available for international streaming on various platforms.

The previous episode of the anime saw Wahlberg, Rayne, and Bless Minister successfully get Mash's death sentence delayed. Following that, Mash introduced his grandfather, Regro, to his friends. In the meantime, Orter Madl employed Orca Dorm Prefect Margarette Macaron to take down Mash.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 release date and where to watch

Mashle: Magic and Muscles season 2 episode 3 will be televised in Japan on TOKYO MX, BS11, and other networks. The anime can also be streamed on ABEMA and dAnime Store in Japan. International fans can enjoy it on Crunchyroll, but the episode will be delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes. The episode will be released on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. However, the release time will differ across different regions.

Episode 3 of the anime will be released internationally on Crunchyroll at the following times:



Pacific Standard Time - 9 am - Saturday, January 20

Central Standard Time - 11 am - Saturday, January 20

Eastern Standard Time - 12 noon - Saturday, January 20

Greenwich Mean Time - 5 pm - Saturday, January 20

Central European Time - 6 pm - Saturday, January 20

Indian Standard Time - 10:30 pm - Saturday, January 20

Philippine Standard Time - 1 am - Sunday, January 21

Australia Central Standard Time - 2:30 am - Sunday, January 21

Episode 2 recap what to expect from episode 3

In the second episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles, titled Mash Burnedead and the Home Visit, Wahlberg and Ames request the Divine Visionaries to defer Mash's death sentence, which was accepted after Bless Minister's verdict, but with certain conditions. Mash was instructed to fight Innocent Zero under their supervision to become a Divine Visionary Candidate. He returned home with his friends to meet Regro. Around the same time, Orter Madl sent Orca Dorm Prefect Margarette Macaron after Mash. Fortunately, Rayne Ames intercepted Margarette's group.

Episode 3, titled Rayne Ames and God's Gift, is expected to continue the Rayne Ames vs. Margarette Macaron fight, showcasing the power difference between a two-liner and a three-liner magician. Meanwhile, Mash and his friend play a board game at Mash's home, with the protagonist potentially anticipating the fight.

