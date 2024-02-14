MASHLE Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6 Delayed: New Release Date And More

Excitement had been building up for the upcoming Mashle Season 2 Episode 6 release, though it toppled as quickly as a Jenga tower when the episode was delayed. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed the intense battle between Finn Ames and Carpaccio Luo-yang, with Mash stepping in to save the day.

Carpaccio encountered defeat for the first time in his life, and viewers were left hanging on what happens next. Various reactions have sparked among fans as they were eager to witness the continuation of the story but now need to wait. Let's look into the reasons behind the delay, the new release date, and how fans are responding to the unexpected change.

MASHLE Season 2 Episode 6 delayed: WHY

Valentine's Day brought with it not just love but also a special event in the muscular world of MASHLE. Originally slated for release on February 10, 2024, MASHLE Season 2 Episode 6 bumped into a delay due to a Valentine's Day Special program scheduled during the normal programming block.

This unique special featured Reina Ueda, who voices Lemon Irvine, Aoi Koga, voice of Love Cute, and Riona Imaizumi, voicing Anna Crown. The female voice actors shared insights about the anime while preparing cream puffs and decorating them. A special giveaway competition was also announced, where three lucky fans could win a signed MASHLE Season 2 poster through a draw. For more details on the giveaway, check out the official MASHLE Twitter/X account, @mashle_official.

The above tweet from MASHLE official roughly translates to:

Valentine's Party

Airing today 🍫

From 23:30 - Valentine's Party broadcast!

Featuring: #ReinaUeda #AoiKoga #RionaImaizumi

Narration: #YumiriHanamori

Discussion about 'Mashle'

Girls talk with the three female cast members 💝

Also, the divine decoration cream puff selection exam!?

#MASHLE

New release date and where to watch

Fans can witness the continuation of the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam in MASHLE Season 2 Episode 6 on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Japanese viewers can tune in to networks like BS11 and TOKYO MX or opt for online platforms such as ABEMA and dAnime Store to watch the episode.

For international fans, Crunchyroll will stream the episode online, albeit with a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes. However, please note that access to a lot of Crunchyroll's content requires a paid subscription to the platform.

Fans' reaction to the surprise delay

The delay of MASHLE Season 2 Episode 6 elicited mixed reactions from the MASHLE fan community. While some remained indifferent to the setback, others expressed disappointment at having to wait an additional week for new content. The unexpected Valentine's Day special further added to the anticipation, leaving some fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of the main storyline.

Despite the disappointment, some fans found solace in the MASHLE Valentine's Day episode. The chance to see the voices behind Lemon Irvine, Love Cute, and Anna Crown added a unique fan experience, offering insights into characters that often take a backseat in the series.

While the delay may have tested the patience of avid fans, it also provided an opportunity for a different kind of celebration within the MASHLE universe. With the new release date set and anticipation running high, fans can look forward to diving back into the world of magic and muscles come February 17th.

For more updates on MASHLE Season 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.