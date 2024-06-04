Mayonaka Punch Anime: Release Date, Theme Song, And More Details Unveiled With New PV

Based on Doga Toko Shojo’s story, Mayonaka Punch is an upcoming original anime series. On June 2nd, Monday, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the anime released a new promotional video as well as a teaser visual that showed off the main characters of the projects.

The promotional video also announced the cast members, and theme songs, and gave us a look into what the anime is going to be. With its preppy and bright art style, fans are definitely going to enjoy watching this upcoming project.

Mayonaka Punch release date, streaming details, staff, and cast

The Mayonaka Punch anime series is going to start airing on July 8, 2024, Monday at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo-MX, and AT-X. The rest of the episodes will follow the same schedule every Monday. The episodes will also later air on BS11, Sun TV, and Tulip TV. The anime will also stream on various platforms in Japan such as d Anime Store, and U-Next.

The anime series is being produced by studio P.A. Works and Kadokawa. Shu Honma is directing the upcoming project with the series composition being done by Hideaki Shirasaka. Tsukasa Kotobuki is in charge of the original character designs with Kayoko Nobeta as the main animator. Ryota Arima, Masami Gohda, and Sanae Sato are the art directors of the project with Yuta Fuji handling the art setting. Yuki Maeda is the art director, and Ayumu Takahashi is the editor of Mayonaka Punch. Finally, the series' music composition is being done by the Heart Company with Satoki Iida as sound director.

The anime also has an impressive voice cast with Ikumi Hasegawa as Masaki, Fairouz Ai as Live, Yuina Ito as Ichiko, Hina Yomiya as Fu, Hitomi Ueda as Tokage, and Ai Kayani as Yuki. The newest promotional video also revealed two additional characters, Kikka, who will be voiced by Chika Anzai, and Otomi who will be voiced by Reina Kondo.

Mayonaka Punch plot, theme songs, and other details

The newest promotional video of the anime revealed the opening and ending themes of the series. The opening theme song of Mayonaka Punch is Gimigimi, which will be performed by Fairouz Ai, Yuina Ito, Hina Yomiya, Hitomi Ueda, and Ai Kayano as their respective characters. The ending theme of the anime is Henshuten which is performed by Ikumi Hasegawa as her character.

The new video also gave us a glimpse into what the anime is going to be about. It will revolve around a girl named Masaki, who used to be part of a popular NewTube channel named Harakiri Sisters with two other girls. However, she is fired for a certain incident. Coincidentally, she meets a girl named Live who has superpowers. Together with Live and some other girls, Masaki vows to reach one million subscribers on their NewTube channel. From the looks of it, the anime will revolve around these girls, especially Masaki and Live, as they try to build a brand new social media presence and become friends in the process. The anime will also have some supernatural elements from the looks of it, which would be fun to see.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

