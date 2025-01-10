Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Here’s everything you need to know about Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 2, including a recap, the release date, the expected plot, and more.
The premiere introduced Mona, a beautiful and confident girl who becomes the center of attention after transferring to a Tokyo high school. However, Medaka, her new classmate, appears unaffected by her charm, frustrating Mona.
She tries increasingly bold tactics to get his attention, but Medaka remains aloof. When he helps her after she trips, Mona begins to feel genuine attraction toward him. Later, Medaka reveals he is a monk-in-training who is forbidden from love. He also secretly harbors a crush on Mona.
Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 2 will see Mona partner with Medaka during an art class. Assigned as the model, she devises playful schemes to capture his attention, but classmate Tsubomi Haruno will be watching them with a mysterious gaze.
Mona suspects Tsubomi may also like Medaka and will feel pressure from the potential competition. Determined to uncover the truth, Mona will shift her focus to investigating Tsubomi in the upcoming episode.
Titled ‘In Love with Him,’ Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 2 will be released on January 14, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms Episode 2 will air across multiple Japanese TV stations, including TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu.
Repeats will air on AT-X at 11:00 pm JST on the same day, with additional broadcasts on January 16 at 11:00 am JST and January 20 at 5:00 am JST. The episode will also stream on platforms like U-NEXT and ABEMA. International audiences can turn to Crunchyroll to stream the series.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
