Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 6 will see Mona visit Medaka’s home, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more here.
In ‘Basketball Girl With Him,’ Mona realizes Medaka tolerates certain actions, like sharing an umbrella, but forbids others, such as holding hands. Determined to find his limits, she experiments. She is confronted by first-year basketball star Asahi, who suspects Mona is dating Medaka.
Mona denies it but realizes Asahi has a crush on him. To compete, Mona flaunts her body while teaching Medaka basketball, but Asahi intervenes. A planking contest escalates when Medaka gets flustered and flees. Both girls are embarrassed and furious at each other.
Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 6 will see Medaka fall ill. This will prompt Mona to visit his home, excited by the chance to be alone with him. However, Asahi also insists on going, turning the visit into a rivalry.
Both girls attempt to use the opportunity to gain Medaka’s attention while interfering with each other’s efforts. Their competitive antics result in a chaotic nursing battle, with Medaka caught between their schemes.
Titled ‘Nursing With Him,’ Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 12 am JST across various TV networks in Japan. International fans can access the English-subtitled version a day earlier, on Monday, February 10, 2025, due to time zone differences.
The episode will air on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, and others, with repeat broadcasts on AT-X. Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 6 will also stream on platforms like U-NEXT and Crunchyroll for global viewers.
