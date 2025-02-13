Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode, titled ‘Nursing With Him,’ sees Medaka fall ill after being caught in the rain. He missed school, and Mona and Asahi both decided to visit him. They ran into each other on the way. At Medaka’s apartment, they competed for his attention, even dressing in revealing outfits—Mona as a nurse and Asahi as a doctor.

While Medaka slept, Asahi admitted she wanted a normal relationship with him. In his sleep, Medaka hugged Mona, making her feel very flustered. Later, Mona fell sick, and convinced herself her blushes were because of the fever and not Medaka.

Mona will struggle with her feelings in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 7 as she continues interacting with Medaka and Asahi, who now understands Mona’s emotions better. Her rivalry with Asahi get heated up as they both try to win Medaka’s attention.

The upcoming episode will further explore Mona’s inner conflict, as she remains unsure whether to acknowledge her feelings or keep denying them. Meanwhile, Medaka remains unaware of the romantic tension growing between them.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 7, titled ‘Lockscreen With Him,’ will be released in Japan on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 12 am JST, airing on several TV channels. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version earlier on Monday, February 17, 2025, due to time zone differences.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 7 will air on multiple TV platforms across Japan and have repeat broadcasts on AT-X. Streaming options for Japanese fans include U-NEXT, d Anime Store, ABEMA, and others, with international access on platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.