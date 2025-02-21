Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 8: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Lockscreen With Him,’ Shou pranks Medaka by changing his phone’s screensaver to a bikini model. Meanwhile, Tsubomi sends Medaka a picture of Mona looking at him longingly. Panicked that he might misunderstand, Mona rushes to grab his phone, only to see the bikini image.

She is frustrated that Medaka notices other girls but not her. She sends him a selfie, hoping he will keep it, but he deletes it. Determined, she organizes a Halloween party and picks a revealing mummy costume to catch his attention.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 8 will see Mona as she prepares for the Halloween party, confident her costume will impress Medaka. As the event begins, everyone will show off their outfits while enjoying food and games.

Mona takes advantage of the lively atmosphere to try and get a picture with Medaka. Meanwhile, Asahi's presence adds to the rivalry, making Mona’s goal more difficult. The episode will highlight comedic and competitive moments between the girls as they continue vying for Medaka’s attention.

Titled ‘Halloween With Him,’ Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 12 am JST across various Japanese TV platforms. International fans can watch the English-subtitled version earlier on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious To My Charms Episode 8 will also air in Japan on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, and other stations starting at midnight on February 25. Streaming services like U-NEXT, Crunchyroll, and Hulu will offer the anime to both Japanese and global audiences.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.