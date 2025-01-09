Medalist Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
With Inori preparing for the Badge Test in Medalist Episode 2, don’t miss it to find out if the girl has what it takes to become a figure skater. Get the recap, release date, and more details here.
The premiere episode of Medalist introduced Tsukasa Akeuraji, a former ice dancer working at a skating rink managed by his ex-partner Hitomi Takemine. He later encounters 11-year-old Inori Yuitsuka skating without paying.
At a nearby park, Inori confided that her dream of figure skating is forbidden by her mother. Tsukasa encouraged her by sharing coach contacts, only to find Inori consulting Hitomi the next day with her mother, who intended to make her quit.
Tsukasa then discovered Inori’s innate skills and persuaded her mother to let him coach her. Medalist Episode 2 will likely see Tsukasa and Hitomi recommend Inori take the Badge Test, a significant evaluation for obtaining competition eligibility.
On the test day, Inori will encounter a stunning girl dressed like a princess at the venue. This meeting will be the first of many new challenges and rivalries as Inori takes her first steps into the competitive figure skating world under Tsukasa’s guidance.
Medalist Episode 2, titled Beginner Badge Test, is scheduled to air on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. In Japan, it will be broadcast on TV Asahi (NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi.
Like other Winter 2025 anime, the episode will also be available for streaming on popular Japanese platforms such as ABEMA, Niconico, and others. International viewers can stream it on Disney+ and Hulu.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.