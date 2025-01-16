Medalist Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Medalist saw Inori continue her rigorous ice-skating training under Tsukasa, facing challenges with muscle use but making gradual progress. Tsukasa encouraged her to participate in the Beginner Badge Test as well.

At the venue, Inori met a girl named Hikaru, forming a quick friendship. A male skater mocked Inori, but Hikaru defended her. Despite feeling nervous, Inori performed well and earned the Beginner Badge. However, her mother restricted her skating to middle school.

Later, Hikaru shows Inori her skills, inspiring Inori to persevere in her journey. Medalist Episode 3 will see Tsukasa and Inori decide to enter the Meiko Cup to build her competitive experience. Inori will feel embarrassed about her dancing skills.

This will prompt Tsukasa to guide her with a demonstration during practice. While training at the rink, Inori will encounter a girl named Suzuka Mikeda, known as “Mike,” creating a new encounter within her skating journey.

This interaction and the preparation for the Meiko Cup will introduce further challenges and opportunities for Inori to grow as a skater. Medalist Episode 3, titled ‘Taiyaki and Cake,’ will be released on January 19, 2025, at 1:30 am JST.

The episode will air on Japanese TV channels, including TV Asahi (NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi. It will also be available for streaming on Japanese platforms such as ABEMA and Niconico, along with other local services.

For international viewers, Medalist Episode 3 will be available on Disney+, as it is not included in Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 line-up. The entire series will also be streamed on Hulu.

