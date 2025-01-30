Medalist Episode 5: Check Out The Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Medalist Episode 5 will see the rest of the beginners take to the ice, so don’t miss it to find out who wind the Meikoh Cup. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last episode of Medalist saw Inori prepare for the Meikoh Cup, with Tsukasa hoping she can demonstrate her full potential. Her sister arrives from Canada to support her, believing she will succeed where she failed. Inori's mother remains skeptical.
During warm-ups, Inori makes mistakes, raising concerns, but Tsukasa reassures her. That night, Inori overhears her mother telling Tsukasa to make her quit. The next day, Inori performs first, initially struggling but incorporating her mistakes into her routine. Afterwards, her mother embraces her.
Medalist Episode 5 will see Inori temporarily hold first place in the beginner category. However, Miketa, the final skater, will aim to surpass her by attempting a double jump combination, a move no other beginner has tried.
With exceptional rhythm and athleticism, Miketa’s coach, Mario, will also be confident in her abilities. Her performance will take place with high expectations, but the outcome currently remains uncertain, leaving the possibility of an unexpected turn in the competition.
Titled ‘Meikoh Cup, Junior Women's Prelim Free Skating (Part Two),’ Medalist Episode 5 will be released on February 2, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. Release times may vary internationally. In Japan, it will air on channels such as TV Asahi (NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi.
The episode will also be available on popular Japanese streaming platforms like ABEMA and Niconico. Internationally, the series will stream on Disney+. Additionally, Medalist Episode 5 and the full series can be accessed on Hulu in select regions.
