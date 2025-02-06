Medalist Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Meikoh Cup, Junior Women's Prelim Free Skating (Part Two),’ Ryoka starts her program strongly but falters after missing a combo, failing to execute her planned recovery move. Though she lands a clean double Salchow, her score of 11.17 places her third. Upset, she apologizes to Mario, who reassures her that her determination is her strength.

Inori rekindles their friendship, and as the Novice competition begins, Rioh arrives with his father, Shinichiro Sonidori. Hikaru stuns the crowd with a near-perfect 97.23 score. Tsukasa vows to rival coach Jun Yodaka that he will train Inori to surpass Hikaru.

Medalist Episode 6 will see Inori become eager to improve after being inspired by Hikaru’s performance. Tsukasa will propose she enter a competition immediately after passing her first badge test.

Concerned about her late start in the sport, Inori will struggle with doubt. To encourage her, Tsukasa will share his own experiences, aiming to reassure her that progress is still possible despite her disadvantages.

Titled ‘The Night of the First Competition,’ Medalist Episode 6 is set to release on February 9, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, with varying release times across different regions. In Japan, the episode will air on TV Asahi (NUMAnimation slot), CS TV Asahi, and BS Asahi.

It will also be available on Japanese streaming platforms such as ABEMA and Niconico. International viewers can stream Medalist Episode 6 on Disney+, as it is not part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 lineup. The full series will also be available on platforms like Hulu in select regions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.