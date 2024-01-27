Metallic Rouge Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Metallic Rouge fans are eagerly counting down to the release of Episode 4, and for those following the new anime, the episode promises to unravel the gripping storyline further. Here's a comprehensive guide on what to expect from this upcoming episode and where to catch the action.

Release Date and Where to Watch

In Japan, Metallic Rouge Episode 4 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 12:55 AM JST, on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block. For international fans, especially those eager for English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the release times will differ based on their respective time zones.

Crunchyroll will make the episode available internationally approximately an hour after its Japanese debut. Despite the slight delay, the English-speaking audience can immerse themselves in the unfolding drama shortly after the Japanese broadcast.

What to Expect in Episode 4

As per the official preview available on the Metallic Rouge website, Episode 4 will thrust Rouge into a precarious situation. Accused of Yuval's murder, she will find herself in the custody of the Council for Free Neans (CFN) for interrogation, and Dumas will be the one to oversee the proceedings. Amidst the chaos, Naomi will take center stage as she endeavors to free Rouge.

She’s set to cooperate with the investigator Ash Stahl and his Nean associate, Noid 262. The trio will be looking to rescue Rouge from the clutches of CFN and navigate the escalating conflict within the Nean settlement. As the story unfolds, fans can anticipate revelations about Phantom Verde's involvement and a deeper understanding of the intricate relationships among the characters. The episode is expected to deliver a thrilling combination of suspense, action, and revelations, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Episode 3 Recap

In the previous episode, titled "Wander in the Labyrinth," Rouge and Naomi arrived in Wells Town on Mars in search of Phantom Verde. The duo's quest, however, took a dramatic turn as an argument ensued, leading Rouge to venture into the Nean settlement alone. Here, Rouge delved deeper into the Neans' plight, learning about their struggles and the challenges they faced under human rule.

The episode took a dark turn with the murder of Yuval, a key figure advocating for Nean autonomy, leaving Rouge shocked and framed for the crime. As the plot thickened, the CFN (Nean Freedom Council) emerged and invited Rouge to become a symbol of hope for the Neans. The episode ends with a cliffhanger as Rouge is accused of murdering CFN's leader, Yuval, setting the stage for intense developments in Episode 4.

Brace yourselves for an intense and thought-provoking episode on February 1 on Crunchyroll.