Metallic Rouge Episode 7: Rouge’s Identity To Be Exposed? Release DEETS, Expected Plot, And More

Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled journey back into the captivating world of Metallic Rouge as Episode 7 makes its way to screens worldwide. The murders have been stopped and the shapeshifter Gallion is dead, yet new adversaries and adventures lie on the horizon for our protagonists as Rouge is arrested by the Artificial Life Inspection Department. Are we going to see Rouge make it out of this ordeal alive? We’ll find out in the next episode, so here’s everything you need to know about Metallic Rouge Episode 7’s release, what to expect and more!

Release date and where to watch

Prepare for the next thrilling mecha-episode as Metallic Rouge Season 1 Episode 7 is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. This means most fans outside Japan will see a daytime release on Wednesday, February 21st, at around 11 am GMT. While the exact upload time may vary due to differences in times zones, expect it to be close to the specified schedule. Following the trend of previous episodes, it's anticipated that both English and Japanese dubs will be available simultaneously.

Metallic Rouge Season 1 Episode 7 will be airing on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block in Japan. For international audiences, Crunchyroll holds the licensing rights outside Asia, while Medialink secures streaming in Southeast Asia. Additionally, viewers can catch the episode on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. Get ready to dive back into the action-packed world of Metallic Rouge!

Metallic Rouge Episode 7 expected plot

With Giallon's demise, the focus may shift to uncovering any lingering threats or hidden agendas among the remaining passengers and crew. Additionally, in Metallic Rouge Episode 7, the aftermath of Rouge's arrest by Ochrona's Artificial Life Inspection Department will likely take center stage. Naomi may strategize with Rouge's allies to devise a plan for her rescue or to navigate the legal ramifications of the arrest.

As the episode unfolds, Rouge's true identity as a Proto-Nean will come to light. Production of Proto-Neans is strictly prohibited by law, yet Gene's covert use of Rouge for private purposes will place Rouge in a perilous situation where she faces imprisonment and the possibility of destruction. Naomi's visit to Gene will provide crucial insights, as she exchanges information about the mysterious traveling carnival encountered on Mars. Suspecting the involvement of a Usurper behind the attack, Naomi's investigation may lead to uncovering deeper layers of conspiracy and betrayal in Metallic Rouge Episode 7.

Metallic Rouge Episode 6 recap

In Metallic Rouge Episode 6, the focus remains on the series of murders committed by Giallon aboard the ship bound for Earth. Giallon's shapeshifting abilities create confusion as he takes on the appearance of various individuals to carry out his deadly acts. Investigators Ash arrest Naomi after incriminating video evidence emerges, leading to tension among the passengers. Naomi discreetly communicates with Rouge, instructing her to meet Gene upon their arrival on Earth.

Rouge is distressed over Naomi's arrest and the threat posed by Giallon. Despite efforts to apprehend him, Giallon evades capture and continues his murderous spree. With Ash's assistance, it's discovered that Giallon had disguised himself as Rob Acres, initiating a search among individuals matching his weight, including a dog. Rouge takes charge of the investigation, aggressively interrogating suspects until Giallon's true identity is revealed.

A climactic showdown ensues outside the spacecraft, where Giallon confesses to killing Dr. Roy Junghardt while disguised as Rouge. The intense battle culminates in Giallon's demise, as his body is gruesomely split in two before plummeting into space. However, upon their return, Rouge and the crew encounter a new obstacle as their ship is intercepted by Ochrona's Artificial Life Inspection Department, leading to Rouge's arrest for violating the Use of Artificial Life Code.

As Metallic Rouge continues to push the boundaries of sci-fi excellence, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for another riveting chapter in the saga in Metallic Rouge Episode 7.