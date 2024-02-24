Metallic Rouge Episode 8: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The aftermath of Rouge's daring escape and the shocking revelation of her true identity as a member of the enigmatic Immortal Nine should be revealed soon as Metallic Rouge Episode 8's release gets closer. With Naomi and the Fenrir Squad in relentless pursuit, find out what to expect next in Metallic Rouge Episode 8, when the episode drops, and a recap of the previous episode here.

Release date and streaming details

Metallic Rouge Episode 8 is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 12:55 am JST. This means most fans outside Japan will see a daytime release on Wednesday, February 28, at around 11 am GMT. While the exact upload time may vary due to differences in time zones, expect it to be close to the specified schedule.

Both English and Japanese dubs will probably be available simultaneously. Metallic Rouge Episode 8 will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block in Japan. Crunchyroll holds licensing rights outside Asia for international audiences, while Medialink secures streaming in Southeast Asia. Additionally, viewers can catch the episode on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Metallic Rouge Episode 8: Expected plot

Metallic Rouge Episode 8 should see the narrative delve deeper into the aftermath of Rouge's daring escape and the revelation of her true identity as a member of the Immortal Nine. As Naomi and the Fenrir Squad relentlessly pursue Rouge, the stakes will heighten for all involved parties.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jean's investigative efforts into the corruption within the Junghardt family and the larger conspiracy at play will potentially lead to significant revelations and dangerous encounters as he edges closer to uncovering the truth behind Roy Junghardt's murder and the Puppetmaster's machinations. Amidst all this escalating turmoil, the enigmatic figure of Jaron, implicated in framing Rouge for Roy Junghardt's murder, will take center stage as his motives and allegiances come under scrutiny.

Metallic Rouge Episode 7 recap

In Metallic Rouge Episode 7, Rouge's brother Jean delves into the intricacies of the Venus Project, reflecting on its significance in their world. Naomi, who addresses him as the former Chairman, interrupts his contemplation, indicating his termination. Naomi reveals that the Ministry of Truth was disbanded due to Jean's discovery of a proto-Nean, signaling a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Jean suspects the Puppetmaster's involvement and admits to losing contact with his agent pursuing the enigmatic figure. Naomi speculates on the Puppetmaster's imminent visit to Venus and interrogates Jean about Rouge's past. Meanwhile, Ash expresses frustration at being removed from the Junghardt case, while Noid doubts Ash's ability to access Rouge for interrogation.

In parallel, Chief Chau faces scrutiny from two men regarding Article 5 violations, casting doubt on her leadership. Naomi intervenes, revealing the Department of Divinities' authority over the Commission for the Welfare of Artificial Species. Tensions escalate as Herman, a civilian representative, demands Rouge's transfer to his company for research.

Naomi asserts her authority over Rouge's fate, prompting a sudden intrusion by Jill, a Nean ally, who liberates Rouge from captivity. Jill reveals herself as a Nean and enlists Rouge's help freeing Neans from oppressive forces. Rouge hesitates but ultimately refuses, triggering her escape and prompting a pursuit by Naomi and the Fenrir Squad.

As chaos ensues, Rouge encounters Jill's Nean companions and witnesses the tragic consequences of the Asimov Code. Jill urges Rouge to reconsider her stance while evading capture by cyborgs. Amidst the chaos, Acros, revealed to be Aes with a dissociative identity, intervenes to aid Rouge's escape.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jean investigates corruptive security footage implicating the Junghardt family while a mysterious informant provides him with crucial data. Elsewhere, Rouge grapples with revelations about her mission and confronts accusations of Roy Junghardt's murder. Noid suspects Jaron's involvement and his ability to manipulate evidence. The episode concludes with a glimpse of Jaron awakening on a beach, hinting at more profound layers of intrigue and the impending convergence of disparate threads.

For more updates on the tumultuous world of Metallic Rouge, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.