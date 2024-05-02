Celebrities often surprise us with their interests and people love it if their favorite celebrity likes the same thing as them. With the rising popularity of anime, we have seen many celebrities reveal their favorite anime shows.

Record producer Metro Boomin’s new post has also sparked excitement in fans. His new X (formerly Twitter) post about My Hero Academia has made a lot of fans happy to learn that he is also waiting for the next season of the show.

What did Metro Boomin post?

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Metro Boomin posted a gif of Izuku from My Hero Academia’s first season with the caption, “My Hero Academia is back in a week.” He made the post on April 30, just a few days before the first episode of the seventh season of My Hero Academia releases on May 4th.

The post was not surprising for fans who have been following the record producer for a long time as he has been an anime fan for some time now. He even dressed up as Denji from the popular anime Chainsaw Man. He is one of the most influential producers in the hip-hop and trap scene right now and has collaborated with the Weeknd, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Future, and many more artists. However, a lot of his fans were pleasantly surprised about Metro Boomin being such an avid My Hero Academia fan.

Fans were excited about his post as well

A lot of fans, who already knew that Metro Boomin is an avid anime watcher were very supportive of the post. Some of them did not know about it before but were excited to see him post about My Hero Academia anyway. User @kronos008 commented “Didn’t know metro was a anime fan,” along with a fire emoji, while another user @herbycov said, “metro knows peak.”

Another X user @guyfrom4night commented on their own excitement by commenting, “YESSSIIRRRRR PEAK COMING BACK AND TAKING SPRING ANIME BY STORM.,” while user @AlphaKabin4 said, “literally can’t wait been binging the entire show.”

The anime fandoms on social media sometimes engage in feuds and celebrities who share their opinion on their manga or anime series sometimes get attacked by other fandoms. However, most people were really happy to learn that Metro Boomin was an anime fan and was excited about the release of My Hero Academia season 7 just like them.

