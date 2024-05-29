MiHoYo's Zenless Zone Zero Gets July Release Date; Everything We Know About The Highly-Anticipated Launch

With several successful projects such as Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail under its belt, fans have been waiting for MiHoYo to release their next project. And they will be happy to know that the much-awaited game finally has a release schedule.

The game is set to have a summer 2024 release, which has got all the enthusiasts excited. Read this article to find out more about the action, role-playing game which is coming out this July.

Zenless Zone Zero release date

MiHoYo’s new game Zenless Zone Zero is coming out on July 4th, 2024, Thursday. After releasing extremely popular games such as Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, fans are excited to see what the punisher has in store for them with this new venture.

Zenless Zone Zero will be available on multiple platforms just like its predecessors. The game will be released on all mobile and console platforms such as Android, iOS, PlayStation 5, and of course, on PC. From the trailer and first looks, Zenless Zone Zero seems to be a very interesting Urban Fantasy game that Cyberpunk enthusiasts are going to love.

Setting and Gameplay of Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero is set in a post-apocalyptic urban world where supernatural beings called Hollows have completely wreaked havoc on most of the world. The only city standing is New Eridu, and it finds itself under constant attack from the Hollows and has to protect itself from dangerous threats.

The game will give the role of Proxy to players, meaning they will have to be the character that guides other warriors through every mission. On the way to complete this journey, players will learn more and more about the post-apocalyptic world and how New Eridu has protected itself against the Hollows all this time. Unlike Genshin Impact, which is set in a magical fantasy world, Zenless Zone Zero is set in an urban world with high-tech weapons and gameplay. The game has the potential to become the favorite of people who love action-based gameplay and mechanics.

